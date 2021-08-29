Banco do Brasil systems suffer instability and go down

The approximately 54 million Banco do Brasil (BB) customers are facing difficulties in accessing accounts and carrying out banking transactions over the internet. In demonstrations on social networks, this Friday afternoon (27), bank users reported that the services are down.

When contacted, the press office confirmed the problem and said that it is working to re-establish access. “BB confirms inconsistency in its systems this Friday afternoon, 27, and works to restore normality.” Also according to the company, this is not a hacker attack.

Instability affects operations from computers. the website, the application, credit and debit cards, the customer service system and even ATM operations, in addition to PIX operations.

According to the DownDetector platform, which monitors online service downtime in real time, problems with BB began to be reported around 2:40 pm and reached more than 3,000 complaints. Most complaints are of difficulty accessing the account, with 39% of notifications, followed by inconsistency on the bank’s website (38%) and by cell phone operations (22%).

Reports on social networks show that account holders cannot enter the application or the website. In addition, credit and debit card payments were stalled. Clients also report difficulties in withdrawing cash at ATMs and even in carrying out operations at branches. Call center telephone lines are congested.

Around 7:45 pm, BB’s staff informed that the problems were resolved and that the systems are gradually returning to normality. Until 8 pm, neither the application nor the bank’s website were accessible.





Around 10 pm, the bank’s application was back up and running. The site is still unstable.