BB and Caixa decide to leave Febraban because they disagree with the political position

Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal intend to leave Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) for disagreeing that the entity — which is private — will take a political stance. The decision was communicated to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Febraban, representative of the banking sector in the country, intends to issue a manifesto next Tuesday (31) with a request for harmony between the three Powers. The information was disclosed by sources heard by Estadão.

In disagreement with the federation, both Caixa and BB — controlled by the federal government — would have sent a note to Febraban stating that they would leave the entity if the manifesto is published.

The initiative to issue the manifest was voted on at the institution and had the support of the majority, according to Estadão.

The matter has been discussed for about a week, but Caixa and BB are against the request for alignment by the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary, at a time when President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) has made public attacks against the others powers.

Without citing Bolsonaro or Guedes, the manifesto was interpreted as a criticism of the federal administration, as it would have urgent measures for Brazil to be able to overcome the pandemic and generate jobs as its agenda.

The decision to break with Febraban was headed by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, who maintains a close relationship with President Bolsonaro, according to the findings of the Estadão.

Both Caixa and Banco do Brasil would have contested a specific part of the manifesto, according to Estadão, which cites “great concern” with “the escalation of tensions and hostilities between public authorities.”

O UOL contacted Caixa, which confirmed the possible exit of Febraban. Caixa and Febraban did not provide feedback on the matter at the time of publication of this article.