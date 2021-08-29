Biden says new attack on Kabul airport ‘very likely’ | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden warned this Saturday (28) that a new attack on Kabul airport is “very likely” in the “next 24 to 36 hours” and that the American bombing that killed two members of the Islamic State group “will not be the last”. “The situation at the site remains extremely dangerous and the threat of a terrorist attack at the airport remains high,” the president wrote in a statement after meeting with his military and security advisers.

US prepares for new Islamic State attack

Two leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the arm of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, were killed in drone attacks carried out by the United States on Saturday (28). In addition to these two, a third leader of the terrorist group was injured. The US military said the three were involved in planning and carrying out the suicide bombing outside Kabul airport on Thursday.

There may be new operations, according to news agencies. The drone bombings were carried out in Nangarhar province, a mountainous region of Afghanistan.

It was in retaliation, as less than 48 hours earlier there was a suicide attack that killed 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel at the Kabul airport. This attack was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan. In Afghanistan, this group and the Taliban are enemies.

Withdrawal of foreigners and Afghans

Image of the operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan, August 26, 2021 — Photo: Victor Mancilla/US Armed Forces Disclosure/Via Reuters

About 110,000 people were removed from the Afghanistan since the 14th of august. The Taliban seized power in the country on 15 August. There are still a few days to get more people out of the country: the United States and the Taliban have negotiated that the full withdrawal would take place on August 31st. Each country has organized a scheme for the removal of people from the country, understand below.

U.S: OUS soldiers have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, said armed forces spokesman John Kirby. The forecast is that the operation will only end on the last day, August 31st. The priority is the withdrawal of US military and American equipment. At least 5,400 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistano —On the last day, there were 300. About 350 said they are still trying to leave the country. They are the only ones the US government knows about. There are another 280 who have identified themselves as Americans but do not intend to leave Afghanistan.

United Kingdom: The country made its last military flight in which it carried civilians this Saturday (28). On the next flights, only British military will travel. In the past two weeks, the British have evacuated about 15,000 people, including their own citizens and Afghans, from Afghanistan. An estimated between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who have worked with the UK over the past 20 years met the criteria for leaving Afghanistan but were unable to reach the airport.

Germany: The evacuation flights made by Germany ended on Thursday (26). The German military took 5,347 people —most of them, more than 4,100, are Afghan. Germany went so far as to say that it had identified 10,000 people who needed to leave Afghanistan. On that balance were human rights activists, journalists and local officials who worked for the Germans. About 300 Germans will remain in Afghanistan, said a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry.