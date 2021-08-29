Bolsonaro calls STF ministers to ‘talk to the people’ on 7 September

Bolsonaro repeated this Saturday, 28, criticism of the measures taken by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that affected pocketnaristas.

About the events scheduled for the September 7 holiday, the president made a sort of provocation and invited “any one” of the 11 STF ministers to climb with him in the sound car and “talk to the Brazilian people.” “I also invite any of the 11 STF ministers to occupy the sound car and talk to the Brazilian people,” said Bolsonaro, who also called “all governors, mayors, deputies and senators” to attend the events.

Bolsonaro gave the statements while participating in a cult related to the 1st Fraternal Meeting of Evangelical Leaders in Goiânia. The president’s invitation to other authorities takes place while state and municipal managers, parliamentarians and ministers are alert to the planned manifestations.

The episode also turns on the yellow light for the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which, upon requesting the opening of an inquiry against singer Sérgio Reis, federal deputy Otoni de Paula, truck driver Zé Trovão and seven other people, classified as an “uprising” the “violent acts of protest” that the group wants to convene in the Week of the Fatherland.

After public criticism, Bolsonaro even forwarded a request for the removal of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes to the Supreme Court. The petition, however, was rejected by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). According to him, Bolsonaro did not present minimum elements to justify the measure.

“We will have our September 7th, I doubt it here, a single mayor, governor, deputy, does not want to be in the arms of the people, and not just during an electoral campaign, we always want to be on the side of the people, this people we owe loyalty , gives us the north to where we should go”, said Bolsonaro, reaffirming his presence in the events.

Ciro Walnut

The president also spoke again that his government could be the first in the “history of the new Republic” to compose a ministry with technical criteria, and included in this account the visit of senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) to the Civil House. Leader of the Centrão, Ciro reached the heart of the government in a context of loss of popularity by Bolsonaro, who acts to stop the dozens of impeachment requests that reach the Chamber against him.

“I say to you, perhaps the first time in the history of the new Republic we were able to compose a ministry with people there chosen by the technical criteria, the last one to reach this criterion was Senator Ciro, who helps us and much in the most important ministry of the Republic, which is that of the Civil House”, he stated.

Loading…

Join the CartaCapital group on the Telegram