Bolsonaro indicates that he will counter the eventual end of the timeframe

During a speech in Goiânia, Jair Bolsonaro said that if demarcation criteria change, there will be a risk to food security| Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (28), in Goiânia, that if the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ends the time frame — a criterion that only guarantees indigenous lands they occupied until the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution — it will take a decision that “interests the Brazilian people”. The Court will resume judgment on the matter next Wednesday (1).

Bolsonaro did not provide or detail exactly what he will do, but rather criticized the possibility of change. “This, if approved, contrary to our Constitution, we can immediately have a court decision to demarcate in Brazil an area equivalent to the southern region of our Brazil. Imagine another area, adding to the 14% of areas already Once demarcated, this would simply make our agribusiness unfeasible. We would practically stop producing, exporting, and I understand by the scale of the fact, we would not even be able to guarantee our food security,” he stated.

“If that’s approved, I have two options, I won’t say now, but it’s already been decided which is that option, it’s the one that interests the Brazilian people, it’s the one that is next to our Constitution”, he added afterwards.

The judgment on the time frame began last Thursday (26), with the vote of Minister Edson Fachin. The action’s rapporteur, he had already advanced his position in June, when he issued an injunction suspending all demarcation processes. He is against the time frame, considering that many tribes expelled from territories cannot prove that they occupied them until 1988.

This week, thousands of indigenous people arrived in Brasília to protest the end of the time frame. Rural producers pressure the STF to maintain the criterion. Within the Court, there is an expectation that one of the ministers will ask for a review and postpone the decision.