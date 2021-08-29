Bolsonaro says he has three alternatives for the future: ‘Be stuck, get killed or win’ | Goiás

“I have three alternatives for my future: being stuck, being dead or winning. You can be sure the first alternative doesn’t exist. I’m doing the right thing and I owe nothing to anyone. Wherever the people have been, I’ve been.” , he stated.

Bolsonaro’s declaration comes amid a moment of crisis for the government and the president.

From a judicial point of view, Bolsonaro is investigated in five inquiries, which are being processed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

One of them, in the STF, the so-called fake news inquiry, investigates a scheme of systematic and organized dissemination of false information with the aim of weakening institutions and democracy.

Another inquiry, at the TSE, investigates Bolsonaro for attacks without evidence on electronic voting machines and attempts to delegitimize the Brazilian electoral system.

In addition, in recent days, allies of the president have been targeted in operations against acts that are offensive to democracy and state institutions.

Bolsonaro is also facing wear and tear in the political and economic fields, with inflation, unemployment and poverty on the rise, and the risk of a blackout in the electricity supply, given the low level of hydroelectric reservoirs.

In Goiânia, alongside evangelical leaders, the president spoke for about 20 minutes. In the end, he said: “God put me here, and only God takes me out of here”, repeating an already common phrase in the president’s statements

Outside the church, Bolsonaro took pictures with supporters and drank sugarcane juice. After speaking to the public, he met with politicians and businessmen from Goiás at a place where tents were set up and a stage set.

Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) and Goiânia Mayor Rogério Cruz (Republicans) were at the site. Caiado and Rogério Cruz wore masks during the event.

