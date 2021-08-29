Bolsonaro threatens STF against indigenous peoples’ rights to their lands – 08/28/2021

Jair Bolsonaro threatened, this Saturday (28), that he may fail to comply with the Supreme Court’s court decision on the time frame if the ministers guarantee indigenous peoples’ rights to their lands. “If approved, I have two options, I won’t say now, but that option has already been decided, it is the one that interests the Brazilian people, the one that will be alongside our Constitution,” he declared.

It is worth noting that Bolsonaro calls the group of Brazilians who agree with him “people”. He also stated that a decision favorable to the indigenous peoples would make the country’s agribusiness and exports unfeasible and the population would go hungry, which is a lie.

The time frame thesis argues that indigenous peoples can only claim lands that were already occupied by them on the day of the promulgation of the Federal Constitution, on October 5, 1988, or areas that were already in dispute in court at that time, although none of this was written in our Magna Carta. Considering that some of these people were expelled from their places of origin at that time, in practice, this is a tremendous amount of dirty.

Ironically, the STF has been pushing with its belly the decision that it can guarantee the indigenous people the right to their territories or treat them once again as second-class citizens. The court has been an important counterpoint to the president’s coup, but its silence on the matter makes it an accomplice of pocketbookism. Because indigenous people continue to starve, suffer violence and are murdered due to land conflicts.

If the intention of the ministers was to avoid the intensification of tensions, the idea apparently did not work out very well.

Postponed by requests for views, the action is to be analyzed by the plenary of the court. Despite repeated protests by traditional peoples in Brasília, there were many who bet that the ministers would not decide in the short term. And, with that, the pocketbook already discussed projects that would transform the thesis into law. This would not free the STF from analyzing constitutionality, but it would be another stumbling block.

Now, Bolsonaro’s threat could make the case a matter of honor among ministers. That’s if “firemen” don’t show up in court to once again ask for views and push the decision forward.

‘He should go eat some grass outside to keep his origins’

Bolsonaro has pledged not to demarcate “one square centimeter” in his government, and his supporters of the anachronistic agribusiness band. Excited by the myth (sic) speeches, many promised to help trample democracy with “tricks” on the 7th of September.

The president made clear his discomfort with the rights of indigenous populations to their territories since he was federal deputy. In control of the Executive Power, he started an offensive that has everything to be remembered as the actions of genocidal consequences carried out under the military dictatorship. It denies them land, forces their acculturation, hinders access to food and protection measures for covid-19, allows economic exploitation of their areas, even by default.

“He should go eat some grass outside to keep his origins”, was the response of the then deputy Jair Bolsonaro after an indigenous person threw water at him, in May 2008, in a quarrel at a public hearing, in the Chamber, to discuss the demarcation of the Raposa Serra do Sol indigenous land in Roraima. Four years earlier, during another meeting on the same topic, Jair had said: “The Indian, without speaking our language, stinky, is the least I can speak, most of the time, he comes here, without any notion of education, lobby”.

Cattle ranchers and soy farmers operating illegally, loggers, miners and land grabbers felt empowered by Bolsonaro’s speeches that indigenous lands should be exploited by non-indigenous people. The result is that the invasion of villages has been informally tolerated, causing violence and murder. Not only: Bolsonaro went further and, in the face of the fires in the Amazon, he blamed the indigenous people for the fires in a speech at the UN.

Faced with complaints about invasions by prospectors into indigenous territories that occurred under his government, such as those against the Waiãpi ethnic group, in the State of Amapá, and the Yanomami, in Roraima, Bolsonaro has said that there is an international plot to transform these areas into independent countries so that their wealth can be exploited.

The indigenous territories (which are responsible for the highest rates of environmental conservation in the country) have never held a plebiscite or mounted a war campaign against Brazil, contrary to what the president does every day. On the contrary, they want more attention from the federal government, they want to feel effectively Brazilian through the achievement of their citizenship, which includes the right to their land.

Something that the country has never fully guaranteed to them. And, if it depends on the current president, he won’t guarantee it.

By taking a long time to act to avoid tensions, the STF stirs up tensions between farmers and indigenous peoples

A survey carried out by the Supreme Studies Center in Pauta of FGV Direito SP in partnership with WWF Brasil, revealed in October last year that there were 72 actions pending judgment in the STF in the “land” category, which involves demarcation of indigenous and quilombola territories , traditional communities and agrarian reform, from 1988 to 2020.

According to the study, the Supreme Court’s position to deal with these conflicts has been one of not deciding. It is not rare the cases in which requests for disintrusion – removal of non-indigenous people from the lands – are denied for fear of intensifying the conflict. In practice, the Supreme Court’s indecision transfers to individual intruders and indigenous peoples the resolution of the conflict by their own means. The result, of course, is increased violence.

In addition, in 2019, the Federal Government, which previously appeared sometimes as guarantor, sometimes as a violator of social and environmental rights, definitively assumes the role of villain: the profile of litigation in 2019 and 2020 in the socio-environmental area puts the federal government in the dock. The actions question changes in the governance of environmental agencies, changes in protective public policies, dismantling of funds, attacks on non-governmental organizations and discrimination against indigenous peoples and quilombolas.

Although the important decisions taken by the Federal Supreme Court to guarantee indigenous rights in the last 33 years are recognized, it must be said that, at this moment, the silence of the court confirms pocketbookism.

What a paradox: the battle is not to keep the Federal Constitution so that it is a beautiful book on the shelf, but a living word in everyday life. Otherwise, what was the end of the dictatorship for?