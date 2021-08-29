Bolsonaro’s ex-wife and son Jair Renan move to mansion valued at R$ 3.2 million | National Newspaper

This is the new address of President Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, Ana Cristina Valle, and their son Jair Renan: a house in the Lago Sul neighborhood, one of the most expensive in Brasília. They moved a month ago. According to the advertisement on the real estate website, it is a property of 800 m², two floors, four suites, marble staircase, 100 m2 master suite, 50 m2 swimming pool and leisure area. The property was valued at R$ 3.2 million.

The revelation was made in reports from the magazine ” Veja” and the UOL portal. The magazine reports that the mother of Jair Renan Bolsonaro rented the residence for R$ 8,000, an amount close to the gross salary she receives as an advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão.

The average rent in the same region is R$14,000. The magazine, Ana Cristina said that the house needs a lot of repairs, so the rent was cheaper. And that she manages to pay using the income from real estate that she claims to have in Rio de Janeiro. The president’s ex-wife is a target of the Public Ministry of Rio in the process that investigates the hiring of alleged phantom employees and the practice of cracking in the office of Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro. Ana Cristina was Carlos Bolsonaro’s chief of staff between 2001 and 2008.

The house rented by Ana Cristina is in the name of Geraldo Antônio Moreira Júnior Machado. According to the registry office, Geraldo Machado bought the house on May 31 this year, with a loan made by BRB, Banco de Brasília. Geraldo, who is a real estate agent, gave R$580 thousand down payment and financed R$2.32 million in 354 monthly installments, with interest of 3.96% per year, below the market average.

The bank that granted the financing, BRB, Banco de Brasília, is a public bank. It was the same person who financed the mansion purchased in June by senator Flávio Bolsonaro. The deal was closed at almost R$ 6 million. The Public Ministry of the Federal District determines the granting of the loan to the senator.

The house in Lago Sul is Geraldo’s only property in the Federal District. The house he lives in is much more modest, located 30 kilometers from the center of Brasília, in Vicente Pires, a region much less valued than Lago Sul. Bolsonaro’s wife is R$15,000, almost double the rent. For the magazine, Geraldo Machado stated that he bought the house to live in but he couldn’t, he received an offer to rent and rented it without knowing who Ana Cristina Valle was.

Last weekend, Bolsonaro’s son posted on a social network that he had a party for friends at the mansion.

In March of this year, the Federal Police opened an inquiry to investigate the president’s youngest son. It responded to the request of the Federal Public Ministry. The suspicion is of influence peddling and money laundering. The objective is also to investigate the alleged performance of Jair Renan’s company with the federal government.