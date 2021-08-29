Bolsonaro’s ex-wife and son Jair Renan move to mansion valued at R$ 3.2 million | Policy

Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle and the president’s youngest son, Jair Renan Bolsonaro (known as 04), have lived since June in a mansion valued at R$ 3.2 million in Lago Sul, an upscale area of ​​Brasília .

The information was published in reports from the magazine ” Veja” and the Uol portal. Also according to the reports, the owner of the mansion is a realtor named Geraldo Antônio Machado, who says he has been working in the business for 13 years.

Despite owning a mansion valued at R$ 3.2 million, in one of the most luxurious addresses in the federal capital, overlooking the JK bridge (one of the main postcards of Brasília), Geraldo lives in a modest residence in Vicente Pires, middle class neighborhood 30 km from Lago Sul.

To Uol, he told that he bought the mansion to live in it, but he still hasn’t been able to move because he needs to do other business first. Geraldo no longer has any property in his name, other than the mansion.

According to reports, he bought the property a few days before Ana Cristina and Jair Renan moved there. Before, mother and son lived in an apartment of 70 square meters, which is in the name of the president.

Jair Renan made a recent post on his social network profile showing a party at the mansion by the pool area.

Ana Cristina, a lawyer, currently works as an advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), with a net salary of R$6.2 thousand.

According to Uol, the rent for houses next to that of the president’s ex-wife and son is around R$ 15 thousand per month.

Ana Cristina pays R$ 8 thousand, according to the reports. The property is 800 square meters, with a master suite of 100 square meters.

According to the reports, the advertisement for the mansion presents the following details about the property:

large rooms with four environments

50 square meter pool

four suites, with fine finishing and closet

master suite bathroom finished “sleek and generous in size, providing luxurious comfort and space”

washroom “elegant, finished in marble and granite”

doors in glass panels for large balconies, “giving excellent ventilation, light and integration with the garden and leisure area”

dining room with double height, bringing “modernity and elegance to the environment

Documents show a contradiction in the payment of Flávio Bolsonaro’s mansion

According to the property’s certificate, Geraldo Machado gave R$ 580,000 down payment and financed R$ 2.3 million to pay for the mansion, divided into 354 installments. The financing was made by the Bank of Brasília (BRB), of the Federal District government.

THE TV Globo, Machado confirmed the information disclosed, but declined to record an interview. Ana Cristina Valle and Palácio do Planalto did not respond to the questions.

BRB is also the financing bank for another son of President Jair Bolsonaro, senator Flavio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), who bought a R$ 5.97 million mansion in an upscale neighborhood in Brasília at the beginning of the year.