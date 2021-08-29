Bragantino vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG face off this Sunday, 29, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. The duel is scheduled for 20:30 at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. ge tracks bids in real time – click here to follow.

Seven points behind the leader Atlético-MG, Massa Bruta wants to take advantage of the direct confrontation to shorten the distance between the teams and get closer to the top of the table. After two stumbling blocks, Bragantino won again in the last round – 2-0 over América-MG away from home – and wants to keep the positive sequence in front of the leader. The team is in 5th place, with 31 points.

Atlético-MG leads with 38 points. The team has been undefeated for six games (five wins and one draw), counting commitments for the Campeonato Brasileiro, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. If you count only matches for the Brasileirão, the athletic undefeated is even greater: 10 rounds, with nine wins and a draw.

Streaming: Premiere and Sportv broadcast the match with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Fábio Júnior and PC Vasconcellos.

Bragantino – Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Coach Maurício Barbieri will not be able to count on Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Ytalo. The defensive midfielder suffered a ligament injury in his right knee and leaves the team free for up to nine months. Evangelista, on the other hand, has a lesion in the adductor on his right thigh and will be in recovery for three weeks. Finally, forward Ytalo is left out after showing high muscle wastage.

Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Alerrandro should be replacements in the starting 11. On defense, defender Léo Ortiz could be a novelty. The player, recovered from Covid-19, returned to training with the team and can resume his vacancy in the starting lineup alongside Fabricio Bruno.

Probable lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Alerrandro.

Who is out: Raul (right knee injury), Lucas Evangelista (right thigh adductor injury), Ytalo (muscle wasting) and Bruno Tubarão (left ankle injury).

Hanging: Aderlan, Edimar, Jadsom, Praxedes, Artur and Ytalo.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

The big news among Atlético-MG’s related players is striker Diego Costa, presented just over a week ago at Cidade do Galo. Even without playing since last December, the player did good training and joined the coach Cuca’s plans. Diego Costa must start the match as an option on the reserve bank.

Atlético-MG will not have steering wheel Allan, suspended for the third yellow card. Tchê Tchê should be chosen for the vacancy in midfield, as Jair continues to be treated for an injury.

Probable lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.

Who is out: Allan (suspended), Rafael and Jair (medical department)

Hanging: Hulk, Zaracho, Mariano, Dodô and Jair

