Bragantino vs Atltico: see the likely rosters for the Brazilian game

Red Bull Bragantino and Atltico face off this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Obrings the likely squads for the duel in Bragana Paulista, in the interior of So Paulo.

Red Bull Bragantino

For the game against Atltico, there are two embezzlements: defensive midfielder Raul (injury to the right knee ligament) and midfielder Lucas Evangelista (problem in the adductor muscle of the right thigh). The tendency is for them to be replaced by Jadsom Silva and Eric Ramires, respectively.

In defense, defender Lo Ortiz recovered from COVID-19 and should resume the title alongside Fabrcio Bruno.

Thus, coach Maurcio Barbieri must send a team to the field with Cleiton; Aderlan, Lo Ortiz, Fabrcio Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

athletic

The trend is that, even in the middle of a “marathon” of games, coach Cuca maintains the base of the starting lineup of the last commitments. Nathan Silva returns to the defender in Igor Rabello’s place. The first was left out of the 2-1 victory over Fluminense this Thursday, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, having already played in the competition for Atltico-GO.

It is possible that right-back Mariano, recovered from a muscle injury in his right thigh, will return to the team in place of Guga, who replaced him in the last two matches. Suspended, Allan must give way to Tch Tch. The Jair steering wheel, with physical problems in the same region of the body, is still undergoing treatment.

Striker Diego Costa should debut this Sunday, but the expectation is that he stays on the bench and enters during the game.

Atltico must go into the field with Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tch Tch, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.