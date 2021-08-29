Brazil records an average of 687 daily deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours – Health

Brazil recorded an average of 687 daily deaths by Covid-19 this Saturday, 28. In 24 hours, 656 deaths were confirmed from the disease, reaching a total of 579,052 victims of the new coronavirus in the country. The number of hospitalizations has fallen in the country, but specialists warn of the need to maintain measures to avoid contagion, such as the use of masks and social distancing.

Calculated based on data from the last seven days, the moving average of deaths is the lowest recorded on a Saturday since December 26, when the index was 636 deaths. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 Health Secretariats of the federative units, in a balance released at 8 pm.

Experts have warned that the reduction of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome has stagnated and that the Delta variant spread is worrying. Same after the application of the second dose, it is necessary that the population take preventive care, how to prioritize social distance, ventilated environments and the use of well-blinded masks.

The total number of cases reached 20,726,800. Of the total, 23,155 were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

In the campaign of vaccination against the disease, the country reached 28.1% of the total population with the complete vaccination scheme. That is, 60,096,566 people took both doses of the immunizing agent or received the single dose of the one manufactured by Janssen.

In addition, another 128,671,178 people received the first dose of the vaccine. In the last 24 hours, 579,875 first doses, 524,755 second doses and 3,714 doses of Janssen vaccine were administered.