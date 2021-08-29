Brazil records an average of 687 daily deaths per covid-19

Brazil recorded an average of 687 deaths per day by covid-19 this Saturday, 28. In 24 hours, 656 deaths were confirmed from the disease, reaching a total of 579,052 victims of the new coronavirus in the country. The numbers of hospitalizations have fallen in Brazil, but experts warn of the need to maintain measures to avoid contagion, such as wearing a mask and social distance.

Calculated based on data from the last seven days, the moving average of deaths is the lowest recorded on a Saturday since December 26, 2020, when the index was 636 deaths. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 Health secretariats of the federative units, in a balance released at 8:00 pm.

Experts have warned that the reduction in Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome has stagnated and that the spread of the delta variant is worrying. Even after the application of the second dose, it is necessary that the population take preventive care, such as prioritizing social distance, ventilated environments and the use of well-sealed masks.

The total number of cases reached 20,726,800 in the country. Of the total, 23,155 were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Vaccination

In the vaccination campaign against the disease, the country reached 28.1% of the total population with the complete vaccination schedule. That is, 60,096,566 people took both doses of the immunizing agent or received the single dose of the one manufactured by Janssen.

In addition, another 128,671,178 people received the first dose of the vaccine. In the last 24 hours, 579,875 first doses, 524,755 second doses and 3,714 doses of Janssen vaccine were administered.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach