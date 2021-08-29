Brazil registers 656 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; total reaches 579,052 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered 656 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling this Saturday (28) 579,052 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 687, the third day in a row below 700.

As for the number cases, the country registered at 23,155 in the last 24 hours. With this, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 24,722. The total since the start of the pandemic is 20,726,800 (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (21): 773

Sunday (22): 765

Monday (23): 766

Tuesday (24): 730

Wednesday (25): 718

Thursday (26): 696

Friday (27): 677

Saturday (28): 687

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states show an upward trend in deaths: RJ, AC and SE.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 579,052

579,052 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 656

656 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 687 per day (variation in 14 days: -20%)

687 per day (variation in 14 days: -20%) Total confirmed cases: 20,726,800

20,726,800 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 23,155

23,155 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 24,722 per day (variation in 14 days: -13%)

On the rise (3 states): RJ, AC and SE

RJ, AC and SE In stability (7 states and the DF): RS, SC, ES, DF, MS, PA, BA and PB

RS, SC, ES, DF, MS, PA, BA and PB Falling (16 states): PR, MG, SP, GO, MT, AM, AP, RO, RR, TO, AL, CE, MA, PE, PI and RN

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

A little over 28% of Brazilians are fully immunized, that is, they took both doses or a single dose of vaccines against Covid. There are 59.568,097 doses applied, which corresponds to 28.21% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 128,671,178 people, which corresponds to 60.32% of the population.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 188,843,674 doses applied in the country.

See the situation in the states

ES: -9%

MG: -26%

RJ: +29%

SP: -28%

DF: +15%

GO: -38%

MS: -7%

MT: -31%

AC: +33%

AM: -41%

AP: -58%

PA: -13%

RO: -42%

RR: -56%

TO: -47%

AL: -24%

BA: -10%

EC: -54%

MA: -18%

PB: 0%

PE: -50%

PI: -39%

RN: -37%

SE: +82%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

