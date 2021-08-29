Brazil registers 791 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; moving average is the lowest of the year – Health

Brazil registered 791 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Friday, 27. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 677, the smallest this year and below the 696 registered the day before. The last time the indicator reached this level was on December 30, 2020, when it was at 668.

This Friday, the number of new infections reported was 28,302. In total, the Brazil has 578,396 dead and 20,703,645 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 19.62 million people have already recovered from the disease.

The State of São Paulo registered 304 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours. Only Rio de Janeiro also surpassed the mark of 100 deaths in the period, with 109 new victims.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 27,345 new cases and 761 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 20,703,906 people infected and 578,326 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.