Brazil surpasses the 60 million mark with complete vaccination against covid-19 – Health

Brazil passed the mark of 60 million people with the scheme vaccine complete against the Covid-19 this Saturday, 28. The number represents 28.1% of Brazilians, while those who took a dose of the immunizing agent against the coronavirus they are 60.3% of the population.

In all, 60,096,566 people took both doses of vaccine or received the single-dose immunizer, while 128,671,178 took the first dose.

In the last 24 hours, 579,875 first doses, 524,755 second doses and 3,714 doses of Janssen vaccine were administered. The total was 1,108,344 vaccines. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 Health Secretariats of the federative units, in a balance released at 8 pm.

It is planned to apply a booster dose in the elderly and immunosuppressed population. Some more advanced places with vaccination, such as São Luís, have already started to apply the third dose.

In Brazil, the application of vaccines developed by the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca, by Sinovac (Coronavac), by Janssen and by Pfizer with BioNTech are authorized, of which the latter is exclusively authorized for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

Moving average is 687 daily deaths per covid-19

Brazil recorded an average of 687 daily deaths per Covid-19 in this Saturday. In 24 hours, 656 deaths were confirmed from the disease, reaching a total of 579,052 fatal victims of the new coronavirus in the country.

Calculated based on data from the last seven days, the moving average of deaths is the lowest recorded on a Saturday since December 26, when it was 636 deaths.

Experts have warned that the reduction of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome has stagnated and that the Delta variant spread is worrying. Same after the application of the second dose, it is necessary that the population take preventive care, how to prioritize social distance, ventilated environments and the use of well-blinded masks.

The total number of cases reached 20,726,800. Of the total, 23,155 were confirmed in the last 24 hours.