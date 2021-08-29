Brazil surpasses the 60 million mark with complete vaccination against Covid-19

Brazil surpassed the mark of 60 million people with the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 this Saturday (28). The number represents 28.1% of Brazilians, while those who took a dose of the immunizing agent against the coronavirus are now 60.3% of the population. In all, 60,096,566 people took both doses of the vaccine or received the single-dose immunizer, while 128,671,178 took the first dose.

Brazil registered 684 deaths and 24,669 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The moving average of deaths was 686 this Saturday (28). The number reveals the death rate for Covid-19 for the past seven days. The data are from the balance updated by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The country already has 579,010 deaths and 20,728,605 cases of the new coronavirus registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Country receives new shipment from Pfizer

Brazil received this Saturday a new shipment of vaccine doses against Covid-19 from Pfizer. In total, 1,076,400 vaccines landed at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP). This week, 5 million doses of the immunizing agent were delivered to the country.

The vaccines will be delivered to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health, responsible for distribution to states and municipalities. So far, more than 49 million doses of the drug have been distributed in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

*With information from the State Agency