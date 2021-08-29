Brazil wins 6 medals and remains in the top 10 of the Paralympics

With another six medals won this Saturday in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Brazil did not have as good a day as the nation’s Friday in terms of performance, but even so it ensured its permanence in the top 10 of the competition. The country dropped from sixth to eighth place, but kept the main goal established by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB), which is to finish the big event among the top ten in the Japanese capital.







Brazilian team that won bronze in the 4x100m freestyle S14 of the Paralympic Games Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Brazil ended in the top 10 its participation in all editions of the Paralympic Games since the Beijing-2008 Games. And this Saturday, the following athletes helped the country to remain in this select group: Thalita Simplício (silver), Cícero Nobre and Julyana da Silva (with a bronze each), all in athletics events; the Brazilian swimming with the bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay; and Lúcia Araújo (judo) and Cátia Oliveira (table tennis), who also secured third place on the podium.

Check out the updated Paralympic medal table: countries Gold Silver Bronze Total 1st China 30 21 26 77 2nd Great Britain 16 12 15 43 3rd Russian Olympic Committee 13 7 20 40 4th United States 11 7 4 22 5th Ukraine 8 17 9 34 6th Australia 7 9 11 27 7th Azerbaijan 7 0 two 9 8th Brazil 6 5 12 23 9th Netherlands 6 5 5 16 10th Italy 5 7 6 18 11th Spain 4 8 two 14 12th Uzbekistan 4 4 3 11 13th France 3 6 10 19 14th Belarus 3 0 1 4 15th Japan two 4 7 13 16th Colombia two 3 4 9 17th Israel two 1 0 3 17th New Zealand two 1 0 3 19th Belgium two 0 3 5 19th Mexico two 0 3 5 21st South Africa two 0 0 two 22nd Canada 1 5 two 8 23rd Poland 1 two 6 9 24th Hungary 1 two 1 4 25th Iran 1 two 0 3 25th Kazakhstan 1 two 0 3

Bronze and world record by Gabriel Bandeira

In the disputes of the day, it is worth mentioning that Brazil won its tenth medal in swimming with the bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle mixed relay class S14. And with the main highlight for Gabriel Bandeira, who had already won a gold medal in Tokyo and this time made his partial in the race in 51s11, breaking the world record for the distance he covered.

In the pool, the Brazilian team finished fourth, but inherited the bronze, with the mark of 3min51s23, which was still the best time in the Americas in the competition, due to the disqualification of the Russian Paralympic Committee team, which had finished in third place. .

“The strategy was to deliver Brazil in first place and that’s how I did it. I swam very hard, I didn’t expect to break the world record, but I swam very fast and I’m doubly happy. My mark was really expressive and bronze came to crown our effort “, said Gabriel Bandeira.

Great Britain won the gold medal, with the right to break the world record for the event (3min40s63), and Australia took the silver (3min46s38). “I’m getting results that are really making me happy. We’ll keep fighting for more medals,” added Bandeira, who won Brazil’s first gold in this Paralympics, in which he will also swim in the 100m breaststroke, 200m medley and 100m backstroke disputes in Tokyo.

dominant china

The medal table continues to be led by China, now boasting 30 golds, 21 silvers and 26 bronzes, totaling 77 podiums. Great Britain, in turn, remained in second position, with 16 golds, 12 silvers and 15 bronzes, with 43 in total, while the Russian Olympic Committee maintained the third position it already occupied at the end of Friday’s competitions. .

The fourth place was now occupied by the United States, which surpassed Ukraine, now in fifth place. And Brazil, which on Friday was sixth overall, ended up dropping to eighth because of the rise of Australia and Azerbaijan, respective sixth and seventh after the disputes this Saturday in Tokyo.

Holland remained in ninth position, but France, which the day before closed the top 10, dropped from 10th to 13th place. Italy, which on Friday was seventh overall, also dropped three places and is now in 10th place, followed by Spain and Uzbekistan, respectively 11th and 12th. Belarus and Japan, right behind the Dutch, close, in that order, the top 15 of the medals table.