Brazilians face difficulty in issuing Covid vaccination certificate | National Newspaper

With the advance of vaccination among Brazilians, city halls are already beginning to debate the need to demand proof of immunization. But many people face problems to have the data correctly registered in the Ministry of Health application.

It turned into a fever. Many people made a point of recording the moment they received the Covid vaccine. But the image alone is not enough. It is necessary to have the National Certificate of Vaccination. The document is free and available on the Connect SUS application.

See the step by step for issuing:

The first step is to download the application on your cell phone or access the Connect SUS program page on your computer. It is necessary to register. Then click on the vaccine icon. Squeeze on top of administered doses. Proceed to the details of the administered doses. Then click on vaccination certificate. This is the proof of immunization, with all the person’s data, vaccine doses, batches and a QR code, which confirms the authenticity of the document.

Once the immunization is complete, it is also possible to issue the certificate in English or Spanish. At the top of the page, just choose the flag.

There is still no standard valid for all countries, but some are already accepting the Brazilian National Vaccination Certificate as proof of immunization against Covid. The problem is that not everyone is able to issue this certificate.

Gustavo took the first dose on June 6th, and the second on August 23rd. But in the system the information is incomplete.

“Only my second dose appears, and then I’ll click to generate the certificate. It will be running here forever, it is not generating the certificate. We hope that when everything gets better, we can go back to having an almost normal life. And that includes traveling and going to places, and we are seeing a lot of mobilization from countries and even states here already thinking about making this requirement of proof of vaccines. We want to have something that quickly proves this”, says bank bank Gustavo Tocantins.

André has also already taken the two doses of the vaccine. But in his case, there was only the first in the Connect SUS. He went to a basic health unit and got the information released. The problem is that the second dose was on July 7th, not now.

“With the same batch as the first, the same place as the first and the same applicator as the first, in other words, all the information is wrong”, says André Marques.

André complained twice on the channel available in the app. The batch and applicator data remains wrong on the screen. But in the certificate, they now appear corrected.

The director of the Instituto Questão de Ciência, Paulo Almeida, praises the creation of the system for digital verification. But he’s also having trouble getting the certificate.

“In addition to using the official path that is being indicated by the application itself, depending on the urgency, it would be necessary to obtain a court injunction for this to be issued in record time, in immediate time, in case there is an emergency”, says Paulo Almeida.

About 7,500 Brazilian volunteers who participated in the Janssen vaccine testing phase have not been included in the Connect SUS either.

“Apparently, the issue is the same for all participants. I think it is more a matter of bureaucracy, perhaps, internal to the regulatory bodies”, says Carlos Brites, coordinator of the Jassen Bahia survey.