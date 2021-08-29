Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera have ended their relationship, according to a journalist; learn details!

After almost two years, the relationship between Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera would have come to an end. The information was revealed this Friday (27), by journalist Leo Dias, columnist for ‘Metrópoles’.

According to the publication, the actor had already left Grazi’s apartment, in Rio de Janeiro, and returned to São Paulo. Furthermore, he would have shown his friends that he is no longer wearing his engagement ring. The last time the two appeared together on social networks was in early August, when Caio published a joke with his girlfriend.

So far, Grazi and Caio have not yet commented on the case. This morning (28), the hugogloss.com got in touch with the actor, with the actress and her advisor. However, we had no response until this article was published. In case of any pronouncement, this text will be updated.

By January, speculations of a breakup had already surfaced. Grazi’s followers missed the images of her with Caio on social media, and many suggested that she would have archived the photos with her lover. At the time, the actress stated that it was nothing more than “fake news”, sharing an old post with the actor. “Fake news at dawn. Guys, let’s sleep. I have now finished ‘The Crown’, what a wonderful series“, she wrote.

The affair between Grazi and Caio began at the end of 2019. At the time, fans started seeing the two together on several tours and trips, such as when they were at Rock in Rio. holidays in the Maldives, as well as traveling together to India. It was only in April of the same year that the actress spoke openly about the relationship.