Caio Castro emerges without an alliance after rumors of separation between Grazi Massafera and Rubinho Barrichello

Amidst rumors of separation, Caio Castro is enjoying Saturday, 28, in the company of Rubinho Barrichello. The actor and the driver have been watching Formula 1 races and exchanging figurines about the tracks, as Caio now also drives in the Porsche Cup.

Mumuzinho says he is reconciling with his ex-wife: ‘One more chance for love’

Titi Muller’s ex jokes after breaking up and poses in the sun: ‘No shirt after it breaks up’

A detail calls attention to the videos and photos posted on the Instagram profile: Caio for the first time appeared without the alliance he has been wearing since taking up his relationship with Grazi Massafera, about two years ago.

Caio Castro emerges without an alliance after rumors of separation from Grazi Massafera

Grazi Massafera, on the other hand, didn’t post anything about her life, just registered the birthday of Anna Lima, one of her best friends, with a congratulatory declaration to the actress, with an old photo.

Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera in the last race in which she was with the actor, in July Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Caio and Grazi’s last public appearance took place at the end of July, when the actress accompanied her boyfriend in one of his races for the Porsche Cup, which he has been driving since the end of last year. On the occasion, the two made the fans happy.

Caio Castro: always in alliance before separation rumors Photo: rep/ instagram

Grazi took the final banner in Caio’s victory, handed the trophy on the winners’ podium and took many photos behind the scenes. The same did not happen in the last race in Interlagos, two weeks ago. Grazi didn’t show up to cheer for Caio, which raised some suspicion about their relationship. Once again he won. But this time without her nurturing muse.

The last record of the two on the internet was a trolling of Caio with Grazi in an Instagram video. This happened in early August. Since then, shy photo tans and no more loving messages as he traveled to Kazakhstan.