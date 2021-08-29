Caio Castro is the target of spicy statements after breaking up with Grazi Massafera

Caio Castro became one of the main issues on the internet after the announcement of the end of his relationship with Grazi Massafera. The two had been together since September 2019.

Part of the web lamented the end of the actors’ relationship, but some did not hide their pleasure at the news of Caio’s new phase.“So you mean that Caio is single?”, questioned a profile.

Grazi was mentioned in several tweets, none of which were targeted for attacks but praise. One of them mentioned the luck that Caio had for the romance with the actress, considered one of the most beautiful women in the country.

“People are saying that Grazi is lucky to catch Caio and Cauã Reymond. Lucky they are to be with this goddess that we poor mortals will never get close to”, praised another.

“I’m not surprised that Grazi Massafera and Caio broke up, dating an artist almost never works out, and it’s usually a betrayal”, speculated a third party. “Caio is in need of a lap, excuse me! Come here baby…”, suggested one more.

Check out the repercussion on the web:

osh I just saw that Caio Castro and Grazi broke up….I’d get them both — Martins ❤️‍🔥 (@MartiinsJesca) August 28, 2021

The relationship between Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro came to an end, Pena??? Too bad I have is for us who didn’t have any of them as ex. pic.twitter.com/f10l4HLKYj — BipØlΑЯ 🌵 (@Miss_L) August 28, 2021

Now that Caio Castro is single, my chances with him have increased from -1% to 0%. pic.twitter.com/dX7Y7hF3X4 — Ana Caroline (@_anacarolguedes) August 28, 2021

LIE KI CAIO CASTRO AND GRAZI ENDED UP pic.twitter.com/FpC8LW2iDS — ce,, mob (@pjmsev) August 28, 2021

Grazi and Caio Castro finished they thought they were such a beautiful couple together — Ianne Magalhaes 👩‍👧🦁 (@ianne_magalhaes) August 28, 2021

the people saying that Grazi is lucky to catch Caio Castro and Cauã Reymond are lucky to be with this goddess that we poor mortals will never get close to pic.twitter.com/YyWk7EC2TU — i (@lanatxtbook) August 28, 2021