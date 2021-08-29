Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil threaten to leave Febraban – 08/28/2021 – Market

Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil are threatening to leave Febraban, the entity that represents banks in the country, if it formalizes adherence to a manifesto articulated by Paulo Skaf, president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo).

The document, which is still being drafted and which should be published in the next few days, shows concern about the escalation of the crisis between the Powers, calls for pacification and defends reforms.

The possible disembarkation was anticipated by the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by the sheet.

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) are aware of the movement of public banks.

In recent days, Skaf sent messages to entities and unions asking for signatures to the manifesto. In the text, as anticipated by the Panel SA, he says that “more than ever, the moment requires approximation and cooperation between the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary and actions to overcome the pandemic and consolidate economic growth and job creation.”

According to people who follow the elaboration of the document, no power is mentioned specifically, but all, simultaneously. THE sheet found that the versions written so far do not mention the president or any other authority.

According to sheet found, at the beginning of last week, Caixa and BB communicated the decision to leave Febraban, if it signed the document. Even so, at the end of the week, the organization put the topic to a vote, and the majority approved the adhesion. As soon as the document is released, Caixa and BB officially leave the entity.

Caixa and BB question that Febraban has not positioned itself in the same way at other times in recent history, such as the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff (PT) or the Lava Jato Operation.

The assessment is that, by adhering to a document that speaks of an institutional crisis, the entity would be opening its opposition to the Bolsonaro government and equating itself with a political party — which is described as absurd in the high management of public banks.

The executive linked to one of the institutions said, on condition that the name was not revealed, that the parts of the document that speak of the need to promote growth and employment also caused dissatisfaction, as if the Bolsonaro government was not delivering results in the economy.

This executive argues that there was an expansion of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and there is an increase in the number of formal contracts in the numbers of Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed).

In the words of one government official, it is unreasonable for federal public banks to oppose the government —and its shareholder—, and it would be natural for them to leave Febraban if it becomes official that it has adhered to the manifesto.

According to people from the government who are following the discussion, one of the main articulators of the disembarkation is Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, who has a very close relationship with Bolsonaro and his children. Gimarães has told those following the case that Caixa took the decision internally, without any government interference.

At BB there is talk of “embarrassment” in participating in an entity that signs a document criticizing its largest shareholder, the federal government.

Going beyond the crisis involving Febraban, the government is uncomfortable with the protests against the Bolsonaro administration made by businessmen in recent weeks. The assessment is that the business sector has raised the tone.

They caused even more discontent critical manifestations made by bankers and senior executives of financial institutions, both those of a reserved character and – and especially – those that took place in public. In addition to signing manifestos, some gave interviews questioning the Bolsonaro administration.

It was strange that a manifesto in support of the electoral system – the target of criticism and threats by the president – ​​included important names in the financial sector, such as Moreira Salles, from Itaú Unibanco. It was also not well received for executives to give interviews with critics, such as José Olympio Pereira, president of Credit Suisse in Brazil.

At an event held at XP last week, other references in the financial sector also showed dissatisfaction with the President of the Republic and his administration. The president of Verde Asset Management, Luis Stuhlberger, called Bolsonaro “weak” and “hostage of the centrão” when commenting on the difficulty in approving the Tax Reform.

Carlos Kawall, former Treasury secretary and director of ASA Investments, said that what is being done wrong now in the economy will serve to hire a “little pig” next year.

In the government’s assessment, Skaf articulates the manifesto for having been politically passed over. He sought Bolsonaro’s support to run for the São Paulo government in the 2022 election, but the president has signaled that he will opt for the candidacy of Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas.

In this context, the adhesion of Febraban to the Fiesp document would be a kind of last straw.

Skaf’s mobilization takes place as Bolsonaro engages in successive political clashes, especially against the Judiciary, and while his supporters organize a large mobilization in favor of the government, scheduled for September 7th.

The president was unable to get congressional support to replace the electronic ballot box with a printed vote, after having clashed with Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and minister of the STF.

Bolsonaro also submitted a request for impeachment of court minister Alexandre de Moraes. The request was shelved by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).

The government still suffers setbacks in the Chamber to put the income tax reform to a vote, which is strongly opposed by business entities and also by states and municipalities, but is seen as an important electoral piece. It will change the tax collection of the middle class, which could attract votes in the election.

The withdrawal of public banks, however, is seen as a risky maneuver by people outside the government, especially in the case of BB. As the bank is publicly traded, the market tends to understand the movement against Febraban as political interference by the President of the Republic.

It would not be the first time, however, that this has happened. In 2019, Rubem Novaes, at the time head of the institution, attended to Bolsonaro and fired the then marketing director of the bank, Delano Valentim, after running an advertising campaign aimed at young people with black women and men, and one of the characters is transsexual.

In January of this year, the announcement of a restructuring that called for the closing of 361 units and a voluntary redundancy program at Banco do Brasil started the frying process of the then president, André Brandão, by Bolsonaro. The crisis led to the appointment of Fausto Ribeiro, in March, to the presidency of the body, after Brandão’s request for resignation. The administrator, who was in charge of BB Consórcios, is considered at Banco do Brasil as a “scholarship holder” and, according to the institution’s employees, demanded that his team work in person during the pandemic.

Sought, Skaf’s advisors said they would have nothing to comment. Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica did not comment.

In a statement, Febraban said that it does not comment on positions attributed to its members.

“On the manifesto articulated by the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) and addressed to various entities, the matter was submitted to the governance of Febraban,” he said.