Carol Nakamura reveals that her son is living with Erika Januza

In a quiz with her Instagram followers, Carol Nakamura revealed that her eldest son, 22-year-old Juan, is living with his girlfriend, 36-year-old actress Erika Januza.
Carol shared the news when asked if her son still lived with her. The actress and dancer is building a house and has already shown that the space will have a room for Juan.
In an interview with the column in June, Erika, who recently moved into her own home, said the couple still had no plans to move in together:
– We’re fine, happy. The pandemic brought us closer together. He is helping me with the house. She’s beautiful, much more than I asked God for. I feel grateful.
In interaction with her followers, Carol also showed a screenshot of a video call with Juan.
