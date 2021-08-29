Ceará has 37.92% of the ICUs occupied by patients with Covid-19

The result of the agglomerations registered over the last few days in the municipalities of Barbalha and Crato, in the Cariri region of Ceará, may have a direct impact on the number of confirmed cases and deaths by Covid-19 in the coming weeks. The expectation is based, above all, on the presence of the Delta variant in Ceará, which had its first cases registered last July 29, in residents of Fortaleza, Caucaia and Itapipoca. They were identified at the sanitary barrier at Pinto Martins International Airport, in the capital. Currently, the state has 62 cases identified by the variant.

In an interview with reporter Guilherme Carvalho, from the radio CBN Cariri, the infectologist at the School of Public Health of Ceará (ESP), Keny Colares, highlighted that the arrival of the variant in the state should change the scenario of Covid-19 in the coming weeks. “Today, the variant made the curves change their behavior. Region that was downloading cases started to increase rapidly and this was happening after the variant arrived. As it arrived here near the beginning of August, we imagine that at the beginning of September or mid-September, there may be changes in this disease scenario in the state”, he said.

A clandestine party took place in Crato last Saturday, 21st, inside a farm in the region. Disobeying the state decree, the event gathered 500 people on the spot. The Military Police, together with the Sanitary Surveillance, closed the party. In the current state decree, to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, events with the public of up to 200 people are allowed, but only if they are corporate and take place in an open space.

Currently, Crato has an occupancy rate of Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of hospitals in the city, in the percentage of 30%. In the infirmary, the rate is 18%. The data are from the IntegraSuS platform, from the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa), this Friday, 27, consolidated at 18:00.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenges for health surveillance teams are to curb crowding and other breaches of state and municipal decrees. In Barbalha, 501 kilometers from Fortaleza, the occurrences are commonplace. Videos circulated on social networks showed groups of people drinking without wearing a mask in a square in the center of the city, last Sunday, 22nd. The party was closed by the military police.

For the coordinator of health surveillance in Barbalha, Carlos Henrique Albuquerque, the increase in cases is a direct consequence of the agglomerations. “We had the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) zeroed and now we have one patient in the ICU and another in the ward. This increase may be linked to non-compliance with social isolation decrees. Barbalha, in the last two weeks, has become a agglomerations scenario, mainly from Friday to Sunday”, commented Carlos.

Barbalha has 25.71% of the occupancy rate at the Covid ICU. In the infirmary wing, the municipality is at 2.5%, according to data from IntegraSUS. In the number of cases confirmed by the new coronavirus, the city totals 6.9 thousand since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. In the number of deaths, there are 163 in total.

Check current valid authorizations in the state decree:

– Curfew runs from Monday to Sunday, from 1 am to 5 pm;

– Liberation of the use of public facilities for holding cultural events in the State;

– Bars, restaurants and beach huts can be open until midnight with 50% capacity;

– Cinemas, museums and theaters are now operating at 50% capacity;

– Authorized musical performances in leisure areas of condominiums as long as there are a maximum of two artists per performance.

Other measures in force in Ceará

Religious sectors and street commerce

>> Street commerce and services, involving establishments located outside shopping malls, including offices in general: authorized to operate from 9 am to 7 pm, with a limitation of 50%

>> Shopping malls: authorized to open from 10 am to 10 pm, with a 50% limitation

>> Restaurants and bars: from 9 am to midnight, except for those located in shopping malls – which will be open from 10 am to midnight, with a capacity of 50%

>> Religious institutions: may promote face-to-face celebrations until 10 pm with 70% of the capacity limit

>> Civil construction: activities will start at 7 am

Academies

>> From Monday to Sunday, from 6 am to 10 pm, with a capacity of 40%, operation by appointment and observing the biosafety protocols and with a recommendation for a scheduling system

beach huts

>> They can work from 8:00 am to 0:00 am, with a 50% limitation and compliance with the health protocol rules.

>> Swimming pools and water parks inside establishments: authorized but limited to 30% of capacity

buffets

>> Those who operate as a restaurant: may operate with a 50% limitation with the same rules as in the food sector outside the home

>> Social events: released with a capacity of 200 people for open spaces and 100 people for closed environments; admission admission of people already vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine or proof of negative test for Covid-19, with an exam carried out within a maximum period of 48 hours before the event. Events must be held between 9:00 and 0:00.

Various events and cultural or leisure facilities

>> Allowed the holding of specific test events previously scheduled and defined by the sector with the health authorities;

>> Free fairs: authorized, as long as the minimum distance between the sales stalls and customers is observed and with 50% of the capacity;

>> Club pools or water parks associated with hotel chains: authorized, with a maximum occupancy of 60% of the capacity;

>> Theaters, museums, libraries and cinemas: authorized, with a capacity limitation of 50%;

>> Amusement park: authorized, with a limit of 30% of capacity

