Chay responds to Erik in a Botafogo post and fans get excited on social media

With great assistance from Chay, the Botafogo won Coritiba, leader of Serie B, and managed to reach the G4 of the table. The morning after the victory alvinegra, the official profile of the club on Instagram published a photo of Chay and Erik, former player of the club, commented in the publication praising the striker.

Erik had two spells at Botafogo, in 2018 and 2019. The striker has a strong identification with the Alvinegra fans for having been important in the fight against the club’s relegation. For Botafogo, Erik played 46 matches and scored 14 goals. The former Alvinegro player now plays for Changchun Yatai, a Japanese club, but, in some interviews, he has already expressed interest in returning to Botafogo one day.

Chay has been instrumental in the team’s performance in Serie B. The striker, who has already won the affection of the Botafogo fans, responded to Erik’s comment on the social network, which left the crowd excited.

“What a player… ace,” Erik commented.

– Thank you brother! It’s a good comeback kkkkkkk,” Chay replied.