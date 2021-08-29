Check out how the minimum wage for next year should be

It seems that the minimum wage will undergo an increase of R$ 77 more than what was paid in 2021. This will represent an increase in the house 7% of the national floor for next year.

Bearing in mind that a correction in the minimum wage is carried out annually in order to guarantee the maintenance of the purchasing power of citizens against inflation. According to the economic team of the Federal Government, the value of the floor in BRL 1,177, estimated for 2022, will not represent a significant increase for Brazilian workers.

According to projections, based on calculations by the Consumer Price Index (INPC), inflation is estimated to be 6.2% this year. However, the market forecast points to an index for 2021 that exceeds 7%. If so, the Brazilian’s purchasing power will consequently decrease.

It is important to highlight that constitutionally, the national floor must follow the inflation rate, in order to avoid the loss of the citizen’s purchasing power. In other words, what the worker receives must be consistent with the increase in the price of basic food baskets, market products, medicines, among others.

Furthermore, another important point to be said is that the correction of the minimum wage represents expenses to the union’s public coffers. This is because, as the increase, in addition to the direct impact on the national floor, government benefits will be increased, since none of them can be paid in an amount lower than the current minimum wage, in addition to the fact that all government quotas start from the floor.

In this sense, see below some benefits that underwent adjustments through the increase in the minimum wage.