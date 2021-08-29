Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2404 this Saturday (8/28); prize is BRL 6.5 million

posted on 8/28/2021 8:19 PM / updated on 8/28/2021 8:58 PM



(Credit: YouTube/Playback)

Caixa Econômica Federal draws, this Saturday night (8/28), the following lotteries: the contests 5644 of Quina, 500 of the Lucky Day; 2267 of the Double Seine; 1682 of Timemania. The draw is held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$6.8 million, had the following dozen drawn: 01-19-35-40-47-54.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 3.2 million for those who match the dozens, had the following numbers drawn: 29-58-42-78-66

Lucky day

The Lucky Day, which has an estimated prize of R$ 300 thousand for those who match the dozens, had the following numbers drawn: 07-24-22-15-09-02-27

double sena

Dupla Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$2.1 million and R$65,000 for those who match the dozens, had the following numbers drawn: 21-06-03-09-39-48 (first draw) and 19 -14-21-18-09-01 (second draw).

Time Mania

Timemania, which has an estimated prize of R$ 20.7 million for those who match the tens, had the following numbers drawn: 39-76-62-77- 25-48-07

