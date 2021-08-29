Chile makes first test show in Latin America to measure Covid transmission – 08/28/2021 – Illustrated

Negative PCR and mask to enter: after 17 months without live shows in Chile because of the pandemic, 200 volunteers attended on Thursday (26) a performance by a rock band with full capacity to test the high risks of contagion of the coronavirus .

The first rehearsal of this type in Latin America was called “La Música Ensaya” (The Music Rehearses), a study of Chilean Society of Musical Authors and Interpreters (SCD) and the Clinical Hospital of the University of Chile, which seeks scientific conclusions for the return of concerts and other cultural activities in Covid’s times.

With the paraphernalia of their favorite group and the eagerness to go back to dancing and humming hits among strangers, participants in this experiment in Santiago enjoyed an hour to the beat of funk rock by Chancho en Piedra, a popular Chilean band that turned their followers into volunteers from a clinical trial that started at eight o’clock in the morning, in the middle of winter, with a PCR test in the hospital.

All those whose test was negative had their pass for the nighttime touch in a room also with sanitary protocols, and as the new era dictates, with masks and alcohol gel at hand.

“I believe that we all want to go back to events, to music, but with the necessary protection, and nowadays it scares us all a little bit, but since everyone here has negative PCR, it’s something very important and beautiful. It’s wonderful to come back and feel the music,” Nicole, a 31-year-old woman who took a break from her human resources work, told AFP.

The first requirement for this show was to have the complete vaccination schedule, which in Chile are already over 69% of the total population of 19 million inhabitants and which, like Uruguay, started in August to put in a third dose.

As they did in Barcelona and other parts of the world, these types of clinical trials want to “provide scientific information (…) so that there are protocols that give greater stability to the sector and greater capacities for Chilean music to come back to the stage with force. ”, explained to AFP Rodrigo Osorio, president of the Sociedade de Direito do Autor (SCD) and singer of the group Sinergia.

music as an antidote

Chile is going through its best moment in relation to the control of the pandemic. However, since March 2020, it is one of the countries with the greatest restrictions in terms of suspension of classes, quarantine by communities and regions, closed borders and greatly reduced capacity. Today, the nightly curfew is also maintained.​

“We want this to set a precedent so that music from across the region can return in a continuous and stable way and that musicians and the entire industry can get back to work,” said Osorio.

The trial includes a PCR test eight days later for everyone present at the site, said Hospital das Clínicas immunologist at the University of Chile, Alejandro Afani, hoping it can serve an entire cultural sector eager to reclaim its stages with packed audiences. as soon as possible.

“In this project, we see how science is made available to culture, to support its necessary and safe return”, commented the dean of the University of Chile, Ennio Vivaldi. “We have no doubts that music is a vital element for people’s well-being and we want to contribute so that this is not just a phrase, but a reality,” he added.