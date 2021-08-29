“Circulation of the Delta variant is very serious and serious,” says expert

In order to clarify to the population the precautions to be taken in the face of community transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Juiz de Fora, the municipality’s Health Secretary, Ana Pimentel, held a live on Instagram, this Thursday (26th), with the pulmonologist and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Margareth Maria Pretti Dalcolmo. The expert warned that the strain of Indian origin is considered to be five to six times more transmissible and exemplified that one hundred infected people can infect up to another 600. To prevent the spread of the virus, the researcher recommends the use of more effective masks, such as the type PFF2, and also prior testing in the case of meetings and meetings with more people.

The clarifications were made on the same day that the Health Secretary of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, announced that Delta is already the variant with the largest circulation in the state, with 101 confirmed cases, after a genomic study. Despite the higher transmissibility, the downward trend in hospitalizations and deaths by Covid-19 in Minas remains.

“The issue of circulation of the Delta variant is very serious and serious, it worries us a lot, but it is not surprising. We knew this was going to happen when we looked at Rio de Janeiro as the epicenter of community transmission of the strain. It was just a matter of time, because Juiz de Fora is right next door. In São Paulo it is also increasing a lot. I have no doubt that it will be predominant in Brazil, because it has all the conditions”, assessed the Fiocruz researcher.

She recalled that even people vaccinated with the two doses are susceptible and stressed the importance of the third application, already announced by the federal government in September, starting with priority groups that took the last vaccine more than six months ago. “I agree that the situation is unequal in the world. But, on the other hand, it is important to guarantee the immunization of those over 70 years of age and those who are immunosuppressed. We know that most took Coronavac, which is a little less effective. So there is no doubt that Brazil had the right attitude in offering the third dose, which should be with Pfizer.”

About the symptoms caused by Delta, Margareth said they are more similar to a common cold. “We have seen that the clinical picture is quite different, with a runny nose, sore throat. But the viral load of the infected person is enormous, with each cough, with each sneeze. As this variant does not respect vaccinated people, we do not treat one more person only when we make diagnoses: there are fathers, mothers, children, employees, drivers, people who lived together, regardless of whether they were vaccinated.”

Aerosols

According to her, transmission continues to be mainly by aerosols, that is, by respiratory particles generated during contact between people. Therefore, the so-called non-pharmacological preventive measures involve the use of good quality masks. “Today we are no longer having difficulty buying PFF2 type masks. And it became clear a long time ago that transmission, for the most part, is not by surface or object, but by aerosol, when there is an infected person in the same place, even if he is asymptomatic. If someone wants to have a party, even if there are only 20, 30 people, they should test everyone the day before, because they may have asymptomatic. The criterion has to be this. Eventually, you will find someone who tested positive and who was without symptoms.”

The specialist also recommends the safest tests, such as PCR. “Some from the pharmacy are good, others not. PCR is much more reliable, so it has a higher value.” Margareth was emphatic when she said that the main care is even with personal contacts. “Cleaning a grocery bag, shoe sole, forget about it. Life goes on. The problem is respiratory transmission. Protect your family and yourself. It’s all a matter of common sense: if you can get into the elevator alone, all the better, because you don’t know if anyone is going to sneeze in there.”

Regarding children, who have not yet been targeted by the vaccination campaign, the researcher noted that it is normal for them to start getting sicker, precisely because they are not vaccinated. Therefore, they can also transmit the virus, even if asymptomatic. “Those over 3 years old must wear a mask. And the children end up being an example, because they don’t take it.”

Margareth has led Covid-19 studies in the country and is a leading expert on the pandemic. She ended the live participation on Instagram reinforcing the importance of the third dose. “We fight a lot for this. If you have parents at home, family members over 70 years old, especially those who have taken Coronavac – we know that protection is a little lower -, be sure to take the ‘booster’ dose, which will be with Pfizer and will rescue immunity, producing more antibodies.”