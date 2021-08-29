City of SP will vaccinate in seven parks this Sunday to immunize adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities and 2nd dose | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo will carry out on Sunday (29) a vaccination action against Covid-19 aimed at teenagers from 12 to 17 years old and application of a 2nd dose in seven parks in the capital ( see the list of parks below ).

The measure aims to accelerate the vaccination of this group, which this Saturday (28) reached only 23.2% of those vaccinated, according to municipal management.

To be immunized, adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or guardians during vaccination. In case of impossibility of this follow-up, it is necessary to go with an adult and present authorization signed by a responsible person.

Since Saturday (28), the São Paulo City Hall has been making a concerted effort to vaccinate around 350,000 Paulistanos who are late with the 2nd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

See the parks and sports center that will have vaccinations this Sunday:

Guarapiranga Park (South Zone)

Carmo Park (East Zone)

Tietê Ecological Park (East Zone)

Villa-Lobos Park (West Zone)

Independence Park (South Zone)

Youth Park (North Zone)

Extreme Sports Sports Center (Center)

In addition to the vaccination posts in the parks, which will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, the 20 drive-thru stations and 21 mega stations will also be open on Sunday (see the address list on the city’s website). The locals will also apply the second dose to people from other groups in the campaign. The stations at Allianz Parque and Clube Paineiras will not be open this Sunday (29).

Since the beginning of the week, the municipal administration tries to expand the network and encourage families to attend health facilities. Since Tuesday (24), vaccination for this audience is also being done in charities.

Updated vaccination calendar in the capital

Sunday (29): Young people over 12 years old with comorbidities, pregnant and postpartum women and people over 18 years old, in addition to those with delayed second dose

Young people over 12 years old with comorbidities, pregnant and postpartum women and people over 18 years old, in addition to those with delayed second dose Monday (30): Young people aged 15 to 17 without comorbidities

Young people aged 15 to 17 without comorbidities (Dates of other age groups have not yet been released by the city)

City Hall wants to increase participation of young people

On Tuesday, teams from the city began the active search for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years with comorbidities to apply the vaccine against Covid-19. Health agents go to institutions that care for people with physical or intellectual disabilities to increase vaccine adherence.

A team went to the Brasilândia Assistance Center, in the North Zone, to apply the vaccination to teenagers who attend the place. More than 100 children and teenagers received free care from physiotherapists, speech therapists, psychologists, educators and nutritionists before the pandemic.

From Thursday (26), the Cruz Verde Association, in Vila Clementino, South Zone of São Paulo, will receive teams from the city to vaccinate 30 teenagers hospitalized with severe cerebral palsy.

The city had informed that it would also carry out the vaccination at the AACD. However, the institution reported that it tried “to verify this possibility, including, but the City of São Paulo denied the request because there are several health centers in the region”.

Asked whether the low adherence of this priority public in the immunization campaign will demand other changes in the dynamics of vaccination in the city, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) said he still does not think it is necessary.

“We are analyzing very closely. When we made the adult target audience with comorbidities, there was also a delay in adhesion because they have to look for a document, a certificate. We will monitor it for another week. If it is necessary to extend the time, open on Sunday, open a 24-hour post, let’s do it. This week, not yet. It’s monitoring. If the Health Department identifies the need, we’ll expand the hours of the UBSs, a measure that has a high cost for the city and, therefore, it needs to identify the moment right for this investment,” explained Nunes.

Young people can be vaccinated with:

Motor impairment that causes great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs;

Individuals with great difficulty or inability to hear even with the use of a hearing aid;

Individuals with low vision or blindness; (Poor vision or subnormal vision is considered when the corrected visual acuity value in the best eye is less than 0.3 and greater than or equal to 0.05 or its visual field is less than 20 degrees in the best eye with the best optical correction (ICD 10 degrees of visual impairment categories 1 and 2.) Blindness is considered when these values ​​are below 0.05 or the visual field is less than 10 degrees (ICD categories 3, 4 and 5 10);

Individuals with any permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual activities.

Adolescents must be accompanied by their guardian at the time of vaccination. If this is not possible, you will need to be with an adult and present an authorization signed by the guardian.

To get immunized, it is mandatory to present proof of residence in the capital, an identification document and one that proves comorbidity.

Initially, teenagers will only receive immunizations from Pfizer, the only vaccine authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be applied in this age group.