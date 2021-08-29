Corinthians brings stars, but Justice doesn’t even find R$1 in the team’s accounts – 08/28/2021

While negotiating to pay around R$ 1 million to striker Roger Guedes —announced as a new reinforcement this Friday (23)—, Corinthians had absolutely no R$ 1 in cash. At least, that’s what the São Paulo Court says.

The information is in a process opened by businessman Marcelo Robalinho. The club has a debt of R$ 666 thousand with the agent for an agency commission and negotiation intermediation with midfielder Jadson, when the player left the club in February 2020.

The businessman went to court in early August. And had already accepted a request for pledge of values ​​in financial assets last August 19th. At the time, judge Cláudio Pereira França ordered the online blocking via the SisBajud system. However, the attempt came to nothing.

17 financial assets of the club were searched at Bradesco, Itaú, Brazil, Daycoval, Pan, BMG, BCV, Indusval, Unibanco, Safra, Agillitas, Paypal, Caixa Econômica, Pagseguro and Mercado Pago institutions. The answer was the same in all: no positive balance.

The team alvinegro announced this Friday the hiring of Roger Guedes to win one of the biggest salaries in the country. Recently, he also brought Renato Augusto and Giuliano to earn similar values. And he probed Willian, who earns €8 million a year tax-free at Arsenal.

In the first half balance sheet released this week, the club’s debt was still close to R$ 1 billion. Of the total, R$ 588 million refer to short-term obligations, that is, which must be paid within 12 months.

Faced with this scenario, the board needs to sell some players to cure the accounts. Defender Raul Gustavo could be negotiated with Bordeaux, from France, later this week, and other names in the squad like Lucas Piton and Léo Natel are also on the radar of European clubs.

Corinthians was contacted to comment on the column’s information and did not respond until publication. If you want to speak up, the report will be updated.