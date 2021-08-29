Corinthians confirms squad with changes to face Grmio; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Grêmio, in the South, for the Brazilian Championship. Forced to make some changes due to embezzlement, coach Sylvinho chose his starting 11 – just click here to follow the match in real time. My Timon.

The alvinegra team does not have Fagner and Adson tonight, both injured. With that, Sylvinho selected Du Queiroz and Luan for the vacancies. So, Corinthians went to the field with Cássio, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos, Gabriel, Roni, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito, Luan and Jô.

My Timon

On the bench, Corinthians coach has: Caique, Donelli, Lucas Piton, Renato Augusto, Marquinho, Cantillo, Matheus Alexandre, Raul Gustavo, GP, Xavier and Vitinho.

Grêmio, in turn, goes to the field with G. Chapecó, Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues, Rafinha, T. Santos, Villasanti, Campaz, Alisson, Ferreira and Borja.

In addition to embezzlement, Timão also has to worry about hanging athletes. For tonight, the double yellow quartet has Gil, Gabriel, Marquinhos and Roni.

The alvinegra team struggles to stay in the G6. The Parque São Jorge club arrives for the match in sixth place, with 24 points won so far.

See more at: Corinthians squad.