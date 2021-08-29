Corinthians forwards agreement with Willian until 2023 and awaits termination with Arsenal | corinthians

What seemed like a dream is close to coming true. Corinthians sent an agreement with Arsenal’s attacking midfielder Willian, and may announce the signing soon.

The 33-year-old has verbal agreement to a contract until the end of 2023.

Willian and Corinthians are awaiting the termination of their contract with Arsenal this Sunday. There is a hurry, as Brazil’s transfer window closes on Monday.

People close to the player already go around the Timon for sure. Severino Vieira da Silva, his father, published a series of photos on Instagram exalting the relationship between the family and the club. This Saturday, Willian himself posted an image watching the game against Grêmio, but it was deleted shortly after.

Timão presented a proposal for the player, which prioritized staying in Europe, but has not yet received other offers. Thus, the return to the heart club, in which it was revealed, became an alternative.

See too:

+ Check the players’ scores in victory over Grêmio

1 of 2 Willian has a decisive day to resolve the situation at Arsenal — Photo: Rui Vieira/Reuters Willian has a decisive day to resolve the situation at Arsenal — Photo: Rui Vieira/Reuters

+ Understand why Willian is leaving Arsenal

The player has a relationship with the London club for another two years, but has already announced that he does not wish to remain.

While not defining Willian’s situation, Corinthians prepares the announcement of yet another reinforcement: right-back João Pedro. The 24-year-old player, who belongs to Porto, Portugal, has already undergone medical examinations and is waiting to settle bureaucratic details before signing a loan contract for a season. Striker Róger Guedes was announced on Friday.

+ Read more news about Corinthians

A Voz da Torcida – Careca: “Expectation for a very competitive 2nd round for Corinthians”