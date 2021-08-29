Corinthians has a date to announce William’s return

Credit: Disclosure – Arsenal

Corinthians is about to announce the return of Willian and would already have a date to count on the attacking midfielder of Arsenal, from England. As published by journalist Flavio Ortega, from ESPN, Timão can announce the athlete this Sunday (29).

That’s because Arsenal is expected to announce Willian’s termination this Sunday. With this, the São Paulo club can announce the player as its main reinforcement for the season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano, one of the main players in the Mercado da Bola category, also guaranteed that Corinthians works to announce Willian. Contact has been direct between club and agents for the past few hours. Al Ahli, who would be looking for the player, would never have made a proposal, according to Fabrizio. Arsenal will release the athlete.

Read too:

Mercado da Bola: Santos director confirms arrival of European reinforcement

Corinthians takes action and pays off part of the debts

Mercado da Bola: Formerly from Palmeiras, Arthur Cabral receives two proposals from European clubs and can be sold for a fortune

Which shirt Cristiano Ronaldo can wear to Manchester United? With 7 occupied, recall three other numbers that CR7 has already used

New players recruited by Tite cost nearly R$600 million

Tite alerts new recruits: “opportunities happen”

Journalist nails the final of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores: ‘Practically right’