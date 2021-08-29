Corinthians wins with a goal by Jô and keeps Grêmio in the relegation zone – 08/28/2021

Corinthians beat Grêmio 1-0, a goal by Jô, today (28), at Arena do Grêmio. It was the third consecutive victory for Alvinegro in the competition. The game of the 18th round of Brasileirão kept the team from São Paulo in the classification zone for the next Libertadores, and the Gauchos in the relegation line.

Maicon was sent off in the second half, leaving the team coached by Felipão with a player less.

Corinthians reached 27 points and is in sixth. Grêmio failed to leave the Z4 for the first time and is 17th with 16 points.

Tricolor returns to the field on September 12, when it faces Ceará. Timão has a game scheduled for the 7th, against Juventude.

It went well: Jô anticipates and puts it on the net

Unable to win the gremista defense with the ball rolling, Jô was important in the aerial ball. In a cross, he got ahead of the marker and opened the scoreboard.

Bad: Maicon stays 15 minutes on the field and is sent off

Maicon entered the game 20 minutes into the second half, replacing Campaz. And in the 35th minute, after complaining a lot about Corinthians’ goal, he received a red card.

Luan is chosen against Grêmio

Champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores by Grêmio, Luan was Sylvinho’s surprise in the Corinthians squad. Against the club that projected him, the midfielder started playing open on the left but little appeared. His best actions came when the movements of the match took him to the center of the field, closer to the rival goal.

Grêmio’s game: insistence on crossings

Grêmio insisted on crosses to Borja. Always on the right side, preferably with Vanderson, the team from Rio Grande do Sul used Luan’s back to create. But not being able to create much. Cassio’s arrivals to the goal were only occasional, with many losses of possession forced by the good rival’s marking.

The Corinthians game: Stuck on marking

While controlling the rival well with a strong defensive sector, Corinthians could not create to the same extent. There were few times that the team from São Paulo frequented the opponent’s area. When he arrived, he had Gustavo Mosquito as his main weapon, always in depth moves. Without being able to create with the ball rolling, the way found to put it in the net was the set ball, and it worked.

DATASHEET

GRAMIO 0 X 1 CORINTHIANS

Date: 08/28/2021 (Saturday)

Local: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira

yellow cards: Cassio, João Victor (COR); Diego Souza (GRE);

red cards: Maicon (GRE)

goals: Jô, from Corinthians, in the 34th minute of the second half

GUILD

Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Campaz (Maicon); Alisson, Ferreira (Léo Pereira) and Borja (Diego Souza).

Technician: Felipão

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Du Queiroz, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni (Renato Augusto), Giuliano, Luan (Vitinho) and Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira); Job

Technician: Sylvinho