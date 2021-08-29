Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on August 28, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 432,734 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Saturday (28). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,171 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 384 new cases and 6 more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba registered cases of the disease and 222 cities registered deaths.
- See which states Covid-19 deaths are rising, stable or falling
Of the 6 deaths, three happened in the last 24 hours. The victims were 4 men and 2 women, aged between 23 and 92 years. Heart disease was the most frequent comorbidity and one had no comorbidities.
The deaths took place in the municipalities of the municipalities of Brejo do Cruz (1); Campina Grande (1); Ducks (1); Pocinhos (1), Taperoá (1) and Teixeira (1).
The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 18%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 14% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a rate of 24%. In Sertão, 16% of the ICU beds are occupied.
The application of 3,351,736 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,396,394 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 955,342 completed the vaccination schedules where 893,004 took both doses and 62,338 used a single dose immunizer. Thus, Paraíba totals 2,458,732 individuals vaccinated with the first dose or single dose immunizing agent, which represents 61.17% of the state’s population. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 3,899,890 doses of vaccine to municipalities.
Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba
- 432,734 cases
- 9,171 deaths
- 223 cities with confirmed cases
- 222 cities with registered deaths
Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|João Pessoa
|104318
|2894
|Campo Grande
|43235
|1088
|Ducks
|13868
|257
|Guarabira
|10046
|146
|cashew trees
|9850
|157
|hair
|9637
|202
|Saint Rita
|9454
|332
|Bayeux
|8164
|250
|Sousa
|7174
|140
|dovecote
|5866
|84
|São Bento
|5849
|68
|Hope
|5442
|86
|Mamanguape
|4973
|82
|Monteiro
|4759
|69
|Rocha’s catholic
|4725
|60
|Solana
|4248
|50
|Alagoa Grande
|4124
|72
|burns
|4062
|85
|thatch
|3782
|114
|Itabaiana
|3211
|84
|Inga
|3045
|44
|Itaporanga
|3035
|30
|dry pond
|2865
|47
|count
|2862
|44
|Sumé
|2771
|41
|Rio Tinto
|2668
|56
|fire stones
|2631
|56
|Itapororoca
|2474
|35
|Alhandra
|2435
|37
|Bethlehem
|2410
|45
|Mari
|2371
|44
|Santa Luzia
|2321
|27
|big mouth
|2304
|41
|Pianco
|2235
|32
|Picuí
|2155
|41
|Caaporan
|2146
|34
|Princess Isabel
|2122
|53
|São José de Piranhas
|2111
|44
|alagoinha
|2077
|25
|Sand
|1964
|31
|Marsh do Cruz
|1956
|24
|mastic trees
|1921
|16
|Cuite
|1808
|22
|Choremas
|1771
|39
|Santa Rosa bar
|1716
|13
|Araçagi
|1703
|24
|Pitimbu
|1688
|22
|New Alagoas
|1568
|27
|banana trees
|1537
|27
|Juripiranga
|1447
|31
|wells
|1394
|22
|Remigio
|1375
|25
|São João do Rio do Peixe
|1358
|32
|Paulista
|1344
|11
|cornerstone
|1321
|30
|Bay of Betrayal
|1317
|12
|Massaranduba
|1303
|27
|Solitude
|1254
|15
|Inside bucket
|1238
|34
|São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça
|1212
|21
|Lucena
|1174
|19
|Cross of the Holy Spirit
|1158
|28
|Mogeiro
|1143
|17
|jacarau
|1137
|31
|White water
|1136
|14
|Triumph
|1068
|21
|Casserengue
|1052
|22
|Macaw
|1045
|29
|Teixeira
|1035
|38
|São José da Lagoa Tapada
|1028
|8
|Itatuba
|1025
|21
|Inner Lagoon
|1025
|9
|White Mountain
|1015
|34
|appeared
|1005
|14
|deliverance
|1005
|6
|Tavares
|1004
|19
|New Forest
|1000
|16
|Juarez Tavora
|994
|12
|Mulungu
|990
|20
|Juazeirinho
|955
|15
|I took care of
|954
|25
|Gurinhine
|949
|17
|Salgado de São Félix
|930
|13
|Indian Waterfall
|922
|16
|Saint Mamede
|911
|32
|Conception
|886
|28
|Horses Creek
|885
|17
|Taperoa
|880
|18
|Marking
|880
|10
|Good view
|853
|15
|Uirauna
|846
|29
|Caiçara
|825
|14
|Peacock
|821
|7
|Pirpirituba
|818
|17
|Juru
|809
|15
|Fagundes
|806
|18
|Diamond
|795
|11
|wild cattle
|793
|9
|good luck
|766
|12
|Seridó junk
|757
|10
|Brejo dos Santos
|753
|8
|Ibiara
|738
|5
|Jericho
|719
|14
|little pestles
|711
|13
|round saw
|706
|11
|araruna
|705
|17
|Barauna
|698
|9
|Exile
|695
|12
|São José do Sabugi
|695
|8
|Sertãozinho
|683
|7
|Alcantil
|678
|7
|Mrs. Agnes
|656
|19
|Santana bar
|653
|7
|Barra de São Miguel
|652
|7
|sawmill
|641
|11
|Saint Helen
|624
|13
|Brandão syrup
|601
|10
|County
|599
|10
|New Palm Tree
|596
|5
|Saint Michael of Taipu
|576
|11
|Cubati
|562
|14
|Mount Horeb
|561
|7
|Serra da Root
|557
|5
|Beautiful Santa Fe
|557
|14
|loft
|555
|9
|São Vicente do Seridó
|549
|3
|Umbuzeiro
|545
|14
|two roads
|544
|16
|Manaira
|534
|6
|Belém do Brejo do Cruz
|533
|5
|Maturea
|530
|12
|São José dos Ramos
|530
|7
|eagle
|530
|5
|Nazarezinho
|526
|18
|Upper corral
|525
|4
|Mataraca
|511
|15
|Good success
|503
|4
|Damião
|495
|4
|Bacamarte Creek
|485
|0
|São José de Espinharas
|483
|6
|Ballast
|483
|4
|Santa Cecilia
|482
|4
|São Bentinho
|476
|6
|Santana dos Garrotes
|463
|10
|old corral
|459
|1
|Holy Cross
|456
|8
|Igaracy
|455
|7
|tacima
|455
|10
|Camalau
|454
|7
|Malta
|454
|12
|calabashes
|450
|4
|Caturite
|449
|7
|New Olinda
|441
|9
|ticker
|437
|6
|White Rock
|436
|6
|São João do Cariri
|434
|4
|Assumption
|416
|5
|Santana de Hose
|415
|5
|water eye
|410
|8
|Saint Andrew
|402
|3
|Saint Joseph of Cayana
|396
|10
|Public place
|392
|10
|Borborema
|387
|13
|sand
|384
|12
|Marizópolis
|381
|13
|immaculate
|368
|11
|Natuba
|367
|7
|Pedro Régis
|360
|7
|Old gold
|358
|two
|olives
|355
|5
|Silver
|340
|5
|Friar Martin
|338
|6
|Saint Domingos
|337
|two
|carved stone
|333
|1
|Mounted
|330
|6
|Catingueira
|330
|11
|Cuite de Mamanguape
|329
|16
|Bernardino Baptist
|307
|1
|José de Moura Well
|296
|3
|Quiet
|291
|3
|Vieiropolis
|290
|5
|Creek of the Well
|287
|6
|rheas
|284
|5
|Caraúbas
|275
|6
|Saint Teresa
|274
|13
|Congo
|271
|13
|mother of water
|266
|8
|Matinhas
|265
|7
|São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro
|262
|5
|wells
|260
|8
|stop
|253
|two
|pestles
|252
|9
|Jandaira cotton
|251
|1
|Dantas Well
|248
|4
|Grass
|236
|10
|Saint Joseph of Princess
|231
|1
|Serra Grande
|226
|6
|Sand of Baraunas
|217
|4
|St. John of the Tiger
|214
|5
|Gurjão
|212
|7
|little cajazeirinhas
|212
|1
|creek
|207
|5
|San Francisco
|199
|4
|lagoon
|196
|3
|São Domingos do Cariri
|194
|5
|Good Jesus
|194
|3
|mountain view
|191
|6
|Mato Grosso
|188
|1
|snack food
|184
|two
|São José do Brejo do Cruz
|184
|1
|support
|178
|4
|Santo Antônio Stream
|159
|5
|Ticket
|149
|two
|Zabele
|147
|1
|tenorium
|143
|two
|São José do Bonfim
|138
|6
|São José dos Cordeiros
|136
|6
|floodplain
|132
|1
|Santa Inês
|131
|7
|Joca Claudino
|119
|two
|Quixabá
|109
|two
|thigh
|109
|4
|Sand Pit
|61
|4
|Total:
|432,734