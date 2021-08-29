Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on August 28, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 432,734 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Saturday (28). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,171 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 384 new cases and 6 more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba registered cases of the disease and 222 cities registered deaths.

Of the 6 deaths, three happened in the last 24 hours. The victims were 4 men and 2 women, aged between 23 and 92 years. Heart disease was the most frequent comorbidity and one had no comorbidities.

The deaths took place in the municipalities of the municipalities of Brejo do Cruz (1); Campina Grande (1); Ducks (1); Pocinhos (1), Taperoá (1) and Teixeira (1).

The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 18%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 14% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a rate of 24%. In Sertão, 16% of the ICU beds are occupied.

The application of 3,351,736 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,396,394 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 955,342 completed the vaccination schedules where 893,004 took both doses and 62,338 used a single dose immunizer. Thus, Paraíba totals 2,458,732 individuals vaccinated with the first dose or single dose immunizing agent, which represents 61.17% of the state’s population. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 3,899,890 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba County Cases Deaths João Pessoa 104318 2894 Campo Grande 43235 1088 Ducks 13868 257 Guarabira 10046 146 cashew trees 9850 157 hair 9637 202 Saint Rita 9454 332 Bayeux 8164 250 Sousa 7174 140 dovecote 5866 84 São Bento 5849 68 Hope 5442 86 Mamanguape 4973 82 Monteiro 4759 69 Rocha’s catholic 4725 60 Solana 4248 50 Alagoa Grande 4124 72 burns 4062 85 thatch 3782 114 Itabaiana 3211 84 Inga 3045 44 Itaporanga 3035 30 dry pond 2865 47 count 2862 44 Sumé 2771 41 Rio Tinto 2668 56 fire stones 2631 56 Itapororoca 2474 35 Alhandra 2435 37 Bethlehem 2410 45 Mari 2371 44 Santa Luzia 2321 27 big mouth 2304 41 Pianco 2235 32 Picuí 2155 41 Caaporan 2146 34 Princess Isabel 2122 53 São José de Piranhas 2111 44 alagoinha 2077 25 Sand 1964 31 Marsh do Cruz 1956 24 mastic trees 1921 16 Cuite 1808 22 Choremas 1771 39 Santa Rosa bar 1716 13 Araçagi 1703 24 Pitimbu 1688 22 New Alagoas 1568 27 banana trees 1537 27 Juripiranga 1447 31 wells 1394 22 Remigio 1375 25 São João do Rio do Peixe 1358 32 Paulista 1344 11 cornerstone 1321 30 Bay of Betrayal 1317 12 Massaranduba 1303 27 Solitude 1254 15 Inside bucket 1238 34 São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça 1212 21 Lucena 1174 19 Cross of the Holy Spirit 1158 28 Mogeiro 1143 17 jacarau 1137 31 White water 1136 14 Triumph 1068 21 Casserengue 1052 22 Macaw 1045 29 Teixeira 1035 38 São José da Lagoa Tapada 1028 8 Itatuba 1025 21 Inner Lagoon 1025 9 White Mountain 1015 34 appeared 1005 14 deliverance 1005 6 Tavares 1004 19 New Forest 1000 16 Juarez Tavora 994 12 Mulungu 990 20 Juazeirinho 955 15 I took care of 954 25 Gurinhine 949 17 Salgado de São Félix 930 13 Indian Waterfall 922 16 Saint Mamede 911 32 Conception 886 28 Horses Creek 885 17 Taperoa 880 18 Marking 880 10 Good view 853 15 Uirauna 846 29 Caiçara 825 14 Peacock 821 7 Pirpirituba 818 17 Juru 809 15 Fagundes 806 18 Diamond 795 11 wild cattle 793 9 good luck 766 12 Seridó junk 757 10 Brejo dos Santos 753 8 Ibiara 738 5 Jericho 719 14 little pestles 711 13 round saw 706 11 araruna 705 17 Barauna 698 9 Exile 695 12 São José do Sabugi 695 8 Sertãozinho 683 7 Alcantil 678 7 Mrs. Agnes 656 19 Santana bar 653 7 Barra de São Miguel 652 7 sawmill 641 11 Saint Helen 624 13 Brandão syrup 601 10 County 599 10 New Palm Tree 596 5 Saint Michael of Taipu 576 11 Cubati 562 14 Mount Horeb 561 7 Serra da Root 557 5 Beautiful Santa Fe 557 14 loft 555 9 São Vicente do Seridó 549 3 Umbuzeiro 545 14 two roads 544 16 Manaira 534 6 Belém do Brejo do Cruz 533 5 Maturea 530 12 São José dos Ramos 530 7 eagle 530 5 Nazarezinho 526 18 Upper corral 525 4 Mataraca 511 15 Good success 503 4 Damião 495 4 Bacamarte Creek 485 0 São José de Espinharas 483 6 Ballast 483 4 Santa Cecilia 482 4 São Bentinho 476 6 Santana dos Garrotes 463 10 old corral 459 1 Holy Cross 456 8 Igaracy 455 7 tacima 455 10 Camalau 454 7 Malta 454 12 calabashes 450 4 Caturite 449 7 New Olinda 441 9 ticker 437 6 White Rock 436 6 São João do Cariri 434 4 Assumption 416 5 Santana de Hose 415 5 water eye 410 8 Saint Andrew 402 3 Saint Joseph of Cayana 396 10 Public place 392 10 Borborema 387 13 sand 384 12 Marizópolis 381 13 immaculate 368 11 Natuba 367 7 Pedro Régis 360 7 Old gold 358 two olives 355 5 Silver 340 5 Friar Martin 338 6 Saint Domingos 337 two carved stone 333 1 Mounted 330 6 Catingueira 330 11 Cuite de Mamanguape 329 16 Bernardino Baptist 307 1 José de Moura Well 296 3 Quiet 291 3 Vieiropolis 290 5 Creek of the Well 287 6 rheas 284 5 Caraúbas 275 6 Saint Teresa 274 13 Congo 271 13 mother of water 266 8 Matinhas 265 7 São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro 262 5 wells 260 8 stop 253 two pestles 252 9 Jandaira cotton 251 1 Dantas Well 248 4 Grass 236 10 Saint Joseph of Princess 231 1 Serra Grande 226 6 Sand of Baraunas 217 4 St. John of the Tiger 214 5 Gurjão 212 7 little cajazeirinhas 212 1 creek 207 5 San Francisco 199 4 lagoon 196 3 São Domingos do Cariri 194 5 Good Jesus 194 3 mountain view 191 6 Mato Grosso 188 1 snack food 184 two São José do Brejo do Cruz 184 1 support 178 4 Santo Antônio Stream 159 5 Ticket 149 two Zabele 147 1 tenorium 143 two São José do Bonfim 138 6 São José dos Cordeiros 136 6 floodplain 132 1 Santa Inês 131 7 Joca Claudino 119 two Quixabá 109 two thigh 109 4 Sand Pit 61 4 Total: 432,734