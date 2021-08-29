Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on August 28, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 432,734 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Saturday (28). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,171 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 384 new cases and 6 more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba registered cases of the disease and 222 cities registered deaths.

Of the 6 deaths, three happened in the last 24 hours. The victims were 4 men and 2 women, aged between 23 and 92 years. Heart disease was the most frequent comorbidity and one had no comorbidities.

The deaths took place in the municipalities of the municipalities of Brejo do Cruz (1); Campina Grande (1); Ducks (1); Pocinhos (1), Taperoá (1) and Teixeira (1).

The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 18%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 14% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a rate of 24%. In Sertão, 16% of the ICU beds are occupied.

The application of 3,351,736 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,396,394 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 955,342 completed the vaccination schedules where 893,004 took both doses and 62,338 used a single dose immunizer. Thus, Paraíba totals 2,458,732 individuals vaccinated with the first dose or single dose immunizing agent, which represents 61.17% of the state’s population. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 3,899,890 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

  • 432,734 cases
  • 9,171 deaths
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CountyCasesDeaths
João Pessoa1043182894
Campo Grande432351088
Ducks13868257
Guarabira10046146
cashew trees9850157
hair9637202
Saint Rita9454332
Bayeux8164250
Sousa7174140
dovecote586684
São Bento584968
Hope544286
Mamanguape497382
Monteiro475969
Rocha’s catholic472560
Solana424850
Alagoa Grande412472
burns406285
thatch3782114
Itabaiana321184
Inga304544
Itaporanga303530
dry pond286547
count286244
Sumé277141
Rio Tinto266856
fire stones263156
Itapororoca247435
Alhandra243537
Bethlehem241045
Mari237144
Santa Luzia232127
big mouth230441
Pianco223532
Picuí215541
Caaporan214634
Princess Isabel212253
São José de Piranhas211144
alagoinha207725
Sand196431
Marsh do Cruz195624
mastic trees192116
Cuite180822
Choremas177139
Santa Rosa bar171613
Araçagi170324
Pitimbu168822
New Alagoas156827
banana trees153727
Juripiranga144731
wells139422
Remigio137525
São João do Rio do Peixe135832
Paulista134411
cornerstone132130
Bay of Betrayal131712
Massaranduba130327
Solitude125415
Inside bucket123834
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça121221
Lucena117419
Cross of the Holy Spirit115828
Mogeiro114317
jacarau113731
White water113614
Triumph106821
Casserengue105222
Macaw104529
Teixeira103538
São José da Lagoa Tapada10288
Itatuba102521
Inner Lagoon10259
White Mountain101534
appeared100514
deliverance10056
Tavares100419
New Forest100016
Juarez Tavora99412
Mulungu99020
Juazeirinho95515
I took care of95425
Gurinhine94917
Salgado de São Félix93013
Indian Waterfall92216
Saint Mamede91132
Conception88628
Horses Creek88517
Taperoa88018
Marking88010
Good view85315
Uirauna84629
Caiçara82514
Peacock8217
Pirpirituba81817
Juru80915
Fagundes80618
Diamond79511
wild cattle7939
good luck76612
Seridó junk75710
Brejo dos Santos7538
Ibiara7385
Jericho71914
little pestles71113
round saw70611
araruna70517
Barauna6989
Exile69512
São José do Sabugi6958
Sertãozinho6837
Alcantil6787
Mrs. Agnes65619
Santana bar6537
Barra de São Miguel6527
sawmill64111
Saint Helen62413
Brandão syrup60110
County59910
New Palm Tree5965
Saint Michael of Taipu57611
Cubati56214
Mount Horeb5617
Serra da Root5575
Beautiful Santa Fe55714
loft5559
São Vicente do Seridó5493
Umbuzeiro54514
two roads54416
Manaira5346
Belém do Brejo do Cruz5335
Maturea53012
São José dos Ramos5307
eagle5305
Nazarezinho52618
Upper corral5254
Mataraca51115
Good success5034
Damião4954
Bacamarte Creek4850
São José de Espinharas4836
Ballast4834
Santa Cecilia4824
São Bentinho4766
Santana dos Garrotes46310
old corral4591
Holy Cross4568
Igaracy4557
tacima45510
Camalau4547
Malta45412
calabashes4504
Caturite4497
New Olinda4419
ticker4376
White Rock4366
São João do Cariri4344
Assumption4165
Santana de Hose4155
water eye4108
Saint Andrew4023
Saint Joseph of Cayana39610
Public place39210
Borborema38713
sand38412
Marizópolis38113
immaculate36811
Natuba3677
Pedro Régis3607
Old gold358two
olives3555
Silver3405
Friar Martin3386
Saint Domingos337two
carved stone3331
Mounted3306
Catingueira33011
Cuite de Mamanguape32916
Bernardino Baptist3071
José de Moura Well2963
Quiet2913
Vieiropolis2905
Creek of the Well2876
rheas2845
Caraúbas2756
Saint Teresa27413
Congo27113
mother of water2668
Matinhas2657
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2625
wells2608
stop253two
pestles2529
Jandaira cotton2511
Dantas Well2484
Grass23610
Saint Joseph of Princess2311
Serra Grande2266
Sand of Baraunas2174
St. John of the Tiger2145
Gurjão2127
little cajazeirinhas2121
creek2075
San Francisco1994
lagoon1963
São Domingos do Cariri1945
Good Jesus1943
mountain view1916
Mato Grosso1881
snack food184two
São José do Brejo do Cruz1841
support1784
Santo Antônio Stream1595
Ticket149two
Zabele1471
tenorium143two
São José do Bonfim1386
São José dos Cordeiros1366
floodplain1321
Santa Inês1317
Joca Claudino119two
Quixabá109two
thigh1094
Sand Pit614
Total:432,734

