Councilor goes to hospital where he threatens doctor and patient’s companion – Calila Noticias

A regrettable fact was registered in Itiúba, municipality of the territory of sisal on the night of Friday, 27, after councilor Romenil Pinto da Silva (PCdoB) invaded the Municipal Hospital and in a clear demonstration of abuse of authority he spoke out loud and challenged the doctor on duty and also a lady accompanying a patient.

A video was circulated this Saturday, 28th, with the doctor asking the councilor to respect the hospital and he says revoltingly, I’m going to respect the hospital and I’m going to show you who I am”.

A woman questions the congressman: “Why doesn’t Mr. Romenil come here when he is healthy, to inspect like Marcelo de Covas?

The councilor stands at the door of the infirmary and asks the hospitalized patients if the doctor is treating them well.

After talking to the patients, the councilor makes a brief silence and goes to the lady who asked why he doesn’t go without drinking and tells her that tomorrow morning (Saturday) and I hope you receive me very well, why not there will be a problem”, he turns away and the woman asks for respect. “You said you are a man of the people and you don’t behave. My twenty-one-year-old daughter has already seen you naked in the middle of the street”, revealed the woman who lives in the same street where the parliamentarian lives.

Finally, he asks if he ever asked for her vote, and she says no, but that he asked her husband and that she would not vote for him. “I’m going to vote for a drunk who comes to a hospital where there are sick people.”

Romenil then asks: Are you saying I’m drunk?

