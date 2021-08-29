Court rejects La Liga request on South Americans

La Liga reported that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) had denied the request that the South American players not be released to compete in the World Cup qualifiers. The entity stated that the Court made the decision “without motivation”.

As a result of a decision by the TAS, the entity that organizes the Spanish Championship made a request to the Spanish Football Federation to postpone two matches of the 4th round in order to “reduce irreparable damage caused by the decision that undermines the sporting integrity of the competition “.

La Liga stated that the athletes called up for matches in South America will only return to their clubs on the next 10th of September, on a Friday. However, many of them should play on Saturday or Sunday, which would be difficult from a physical point of view to compete with opponents on an equal footing.

The organization warns that the problem will also be faced in October, when the World Cup qualifiers will also feature three games over 12 days. On the other hand, Uefa and Concacaf are organizing their matches in just 10 days so as not to disrupt domestic tournaments.

With this, players Casemiro, Eder Militão and Vinicius Jr, from Real Madrid, and Matheus Cunha, from Atlético de Madrid, will be able to play in the South American World Cup qualifiers for the Brazilian team.

The Premier League became the first entity not to force the release of athletes from clubs to the South American teams due to the covid-19 pandemic. Several countries, including Brazil, are in the “red zone” of the United Kingdom. Thus, athletes who were to represent their countries would have to go through a 10-day isolation period when they return, which would harm their teams.

After the decision of the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, from Spain and Italy, respectively, also followed the line of the English Championship, but without the justification from the health issue, but rather from the technical-sports prejudice.