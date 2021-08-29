Coutinho? Barcelona coach says he doesn’t know, and isn’t interested, for who will inherit Messi’s 10 shirt

the technician of the Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, responded dryly when asked who will take over the number 10 for Barcelona, ​​now that Lionel Messi is a player for the PSG.

At a press conference this Saturday, before the game against the Getafe, per Laliga, the Dutchman showed that he is not very interested in the numbering of his team.

“Who will get the 10? I don’t know. And I don’t care. It’s a club thing,” he fired.

One of the favorites to take the number is midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who currently wears uniform 14 at the Camp Nou.

Other possible candidates are midfielder Pedri and forward Ansu Fati.

Speaking of Ansu Fati, Koeman also took the opportunity to comment on the recovery of the young striker, who operated on his knee last season.

Ronald Koeman during Barcelona training on August 28, 2021 EFE/Quique García

Although he is returning to training, the coach said he is still far from stepping on the lawn again.

“We cannot be fooled by the images that are seen, because there is still a long way to go before Fati can compete at a high level,” he stressed.

“You don’t get the rhythm of the game in two or three weeks after so long out of combat. He won’t even play against Sevilla. He needs to train more and work hard and physical. We won’t take risks,” he assured.

Barcelona returns to the field this Sunday, at 12:00 pm (GMT), against Getafe, at Camp Nou.

The match will be broadcast exclusively on the sports channels of the Disney.