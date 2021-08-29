Coutinho: João Victor is the owner of Timão’s defense – 08/28/2021

Defender João Victor is one of the best news for Corinthians in recent seasons! The absolute titleholder alongside Gil since Sylvinho’s third game in charge, he is the player who wins the most defensive duels in Brasileirão 2021, and the eighth best in interceptions. Numbers that support the great performance.

Revealed in Corinthians, the defender arrived at the club in 2017, in his second year in the Under-20 category. Before, he had worked at Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto and Atlético Mineiro. He played in a São Paulo Cup and was a starter throughout 2018, when he was also part of the Brazilian vice-champion team in the category for Palmeiras.

When he ”old his age” and became a professional, he was listed for some matches in 2019, five in the Brasileirão and two in the Copa Sudamericana, but he did not enter the field. He only played for the Under-23 team, and the following season he was loaned to Inter de Limeira. He did a good Paulistão and caught the attention of Atlético Goianiense.

João Victor is among the best defenders in Brazil in 2021 Image: Source: Opt

At Dragão, came the big turn in his career so far. He spent the first month in reserve, but gained space in the sequence and never left the starting lineup. He had a solid performance under the commands of Vagner Mancini and Marcelo Cabo and this enabled him to return to Corinthians with good spirits. Even so, he didn’t manage to have such a following in the team until Sylvinho arrived.

João Victor is a fast and light defender. It manages to have a good ability to anticipate and recover in the bids for that. Factors that directly influence the success you have had in these defensive duels. It has good positioning, great reaction time, and efficient aerial ball. The good exit of the ball and the courage to risk vertical passes make your football acquire contours adaptable to teams with different game proposals. You need to gain a little more physical strength and react with more resilience to failures during the game.

At 23, it is possible that it is too late for a transfer to a potential team in the great center of Europe. It ended up blossoming a little after the time necessary for that, but it can develop with the sequence at Corinthians and think about the selection in the medium term. Just keep regularity at the level you’ve been performing.

Gil’s presence, even though he’s not at his peak, helps a lot to convey confidence and tranquility to João Victor. In addition to shirt 4, he makes up the defensive line with Fagner and Fabio Santos. Cassio is the goalkeeper. In other words, there is a lot of ”hierarchy” and experience around it. Names that have achieved relevant things with the alvinegra shirt and can convey that feeling. An excellent defender is born for Timon!