Covid-19: more than a million teenagers have already been vaccinated

Balance released today (28) by the Ministry of Health points out that, until this Saturday, more than one million doses of vaccine against covid-19 were applied to adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. With the advance of vaccination in adults in Brazil, states and municipalities have already started to immunize the public in this age group.

The orientation of the folder is that the immunization of adolescents is only started after cities apply the first dose to the entire adult population.

Another recommendation is that municipalities apply the Pfizer vaccine, as this is the only immunizing agent approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to vaccinate this public.

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, by September 15, Brazil will have received another 150 million doses to immunize the entire adult population and thus advance vaccination for the adolescent public.

“There are more than 20 million teenagers between 12 and 17 years old. With the arrival of more doses from Pfizer by the end of September, we will have enough doses to distribute immunizations and vaccinate, not only teenagers, but also apply the booster dose to people over 70 years old and immunosuppressed. But it is important that municipalities complete the vaccination of adults with the first dose”, said, in a statement, the executive secretary.

According to Rodrigo Cruz, among the reasons for choosing Pfizer are the conclusion of the delivery of doses of Coronavac and AstraZeneca vaccines. The forecast is for the Butantan Institute to complete the delivery of 100 million doses contracted from Coronavac by the end of August. In addition, the doses of AstraZeneca to be delivered by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) will be destined for the application of the second dose.

“There are still doses of Janssen to be delivered to the Ministry of Health. But these doses are scheduled to arrive in October. Thus, the doses that we will have available to apply a booster dose, as well as immunize adolescents, will be the doses of the immunizing agent from Pfizer”, said the secretary.

To date, the Ministry of Health has distributed more than 230 million doses of vaccine against covid-19. Of these, more than 187 million were applied, with 128.4 million in the first dose, which corresponds to 79.8% of the adult population with at least one dose of vaccine. The folder also informed that more than 59 million Brazilians have already completed the vaccination schedule, that is, 36.9% of the target population.

