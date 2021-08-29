Covid-19 weekly bulletin: Uberlândia registers the lowest number of deaths in the last 8 weeks; registration of new cases also decreases | Mining Triangle

At 75th week of Covid-19’s daily monitoring, Uberlândia had the lowest number of deaths in the last 8 weeks, with 36 records. The city also had drop in the number of new positive cases for coronaviruses, 1,746 ; being the lowest rate in the last 6 weeks.

The analysis of G1 It is based on daily newsletters published by the City Hall in the period between last Saturday (21) and this Friday (27). Also according to the bulletins, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy rate was below 80% on most days of the week analyzed.

Last Wednesday (25), the City Hall extended the hours of commerce once again. The city will also remain in the intermediate phase of the Municipal Plan for the Operation of Economic Activities (PFAE) until September.

* See below for more comparisons of municipal data:

In the tables below you can see the number of new cases registered each month since the release of the daily bulletins in March 2020.

New cases in each month of 2020 Month new cases March 13 April 137 May 1,097 June 5624 July 5,769 August 7619 September 8,761 October 6,549 November 3,073 December 4,060

New cases in each month of 2021 Month new cases January 13,152 February 12,697 March 13,022 April 7,186 May 5,953 June 7,394 July 8,593 August* 8,718

*Until August 27, 2021.

O G1 show on chart below the number of confirmed cases in 7-day periods. At table, the number of cases is not added, only the data referring to each week is shown.

THE first release in the bulletin, made on Saturday, March 21, already registered three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. From of week 5 (between the 18th and 24th of April), Uberlândia began to register growth in the number of confirmed cases every seven days.

At week 19 (between 25 and 31 July), the record of cases fell, however, in the week 20 (between 1st and 7th of August), the numbers grew again. The city even registered 7 weeks in a row with over a thousand new cases and two weeks in a row with more than 2,000 cases.

As early as 2021, the city reached register 14 consecutive weeks with more than 2,000 new cases of the disease, being that eight consecutive times more than 3,000 positive cases were registered.

In August, the city registered two weeks with more than 2,000 confirmed cases. in this 75th week (August 21st to 27th), Uberlândia maintained the growth trend of positive cases. With 1,746 new cases, the city had the best index in the last six weeks.

Weekly evolution of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uberlândia Source: Uberlândia City Hall

Last week data: bed occupancy

This week, the city was below 80% of beds occupied in 6 days. However, between Thursday (26) and this Friday (27), occupancy jumped from 72% to 85%.

The city recorded four periods, without interruption, of total occupation of ICUs. The first time was between June 26 and 29, 2020. Afterwards, Uberlândia returned to record 100% in bed occupancy destined for Covid-19, between the 23rd of August and the 3rd of September.

The third record occurred between March 1st and April 20th of 2021. And the last one was on August 2nd and 3rd, 2021.

Uberlândia City Hall confirmed the first death caused by Covid-19 on April 2, 2020. During that month, eight deaths were recorded. Between the weeks 50 and 55, the municipality registered more than 100 deaths weekly.

in this week 75 (between 21 and 26 August), there were 36 deaths, the lowest record in the last 8 weeks.

See below the evolution in the number of deaths per week:

See the growth of coronavirus deaths in Uberlândia Source: Uberlândia City Hall

Regarding the profile of deaths by Covid-19 in Uberlândia, the most affected age group is the elderly between 70 and 79 years old, with 694 deaths.

In all, 19 men and 17 women died from the disease this week. In total, 1,251 women died with the coronavirus, while the number of men was higher, represented by 1,720 cases.

Profile of deaths by Covid-19 in Uberlândia Age Masculine Feminine Total Less than 30 years old 18 17 35 30 to 49 years old 296 170 466 50 to 59 years old 319 192 511 60 to 69 years old 366 300 666 70 to 79 years old 400 294 694 80 years or more 321 278 599 Total 1,720 1,251 2,971