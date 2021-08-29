CRB x Cruise. Where to watch, likely teams and embezzlements

CRB and Cruzeiro take the field this Sunday, August 29, at 4 pm, at Estádio Rei Pelé, for the 21st round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. Raposa tries to break a small writing of not surpassing the rival since 2020. In five games they were two defeats and three draws for the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil.

The Minas Gerais team will not have Marcelo Moreno, with the Bolivian team, but will have the return of Marcinho, recovered from Covid-19. Right-back Norberto is injured and won’t play either. Rômulo should act in the sector, as Cáceres is still physically reconditioning.

In the CRB, which has not lost for nine games, Alan Aal will have at his disposal the midfielders Marthã, recovered from an injury to the adductor in his right thigh, and Diego Torres, who was rested in the last two games. Striker Pablo Dyego has been suspended and may appear in the starting lineup.

The duel is of great importance for both teams, as Galo Alagoano is in 3rd place with 36 points and wants to get closer to the leaders Goiás and Coritiba. Fox, in 14th position, has 24 points and has as a goal the three points to get closer to the G4.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

CRB X CRUISE

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 16:00 in Brasília)

Location: Rei Pelé, Maceió (AL)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (both from RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Where to watch: Globo Minas and TV Gazeta -Maceió

Where to go: Tempo Real LANCE, Itatiaia FM and Super FM

CRB (Technician: Alan Aal)

Diogo Silva; Reginaldo Lopes, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Marthã (Claudinei), Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Jajá, Júnior Brandão and Pablo Dyego

Embezzlement: no embezzlement

CRUISE (Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg)

Fabius; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flávio, Adriano and Giovanni; Bruno José, Dudu (Wellington Nem) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis).

Embezzlement: Norberto (injured), Cáceres (in physical recovery), Marcelo Moreno (with the Bolivian national team)