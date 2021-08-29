Cruzeiro: Pedro Lourenço follows training before a duel against CRB, in Maceió – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Cruise/Disclosure Pedro Lourenço was in Cruzeiro training this Saturday (28)

Cruzeiro was visited by businessman Pedro Lourenço, owner of BH Supermarkets and sponsor of the club, during today’s training session before closing the preparations for the duel against CRB, at 4 pm this Sunday (29), in Maceió.

The activity, led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo at Toca da Raposa 2, was the club’s last before traveling to the capital of Alagoas this Saturday (28).

Through social networks, Raposa published an image of the investor with the celestial coach and thanked him for his presence. “Illustrious visit at Toca 2 this Saturday morning! Great Cruzeiro and our great partner, businessman Pedro Lourenço closely followed today’s training. You are always welcome, Pedrinho!”, he wrote.