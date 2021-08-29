Cruzeiro visits CRB to maintain positive sequence in Series B

Cruzeiro can win at most one position. Raposa is in 14th place, with 24 points, 11 in the G4 – Botafogo opens the group of the top four, with 35 points.
For this Sunday’s game, Luxembourg will count on the return of the midfielder Marinho, recovered from COVID-19. He, however, must start the game on the bench. Other news in the related list are the presences of the right-back Rickelmy and the attacker Victor Fan. They are from the base and trained during the week with the main cast.
opponent
Without losing for nine games and in third place in Series B, CRB enters the field packed to measure strength with Cruzeiro. In addition to the confidence gained from the latest results, the coach’s team Allan Aal still have reinforcements to face the miners.
Midfielders Marth, recovered from injury to the adductor in the right thigh, and Diego Torres, spared in the last two games, as well as striker Pablo Dyego, who was suspended in the last match, are available again for Sunday.
CRB x CRUISE
CRB
Diogo Silva; Reginaldo Lopes, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romo; Marth (Claudinei), Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Jaj, Junior Brando and Pablo Dyego.
Coach: Allan Aal
CRUISE
Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flvio, Adriano and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Dudu (Wellington Nem) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis).
Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg
Reason: 21st round of Series B
Date: Sunday August 29, 2021
Time: 16h
Local: King Pel Stadium, in Macei-AL
referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (FIFA-RJ)
Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA-RJ) and Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (CBF-RJ)
VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (CBF-RJ)