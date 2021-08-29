Cruzeiro visits CRB to maintain positive sequence in Series B

Luxembourg tries to show the way for Cruzeiro to climb the table (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

If you want to return to the elite of Brazilian football, the cruise need to do a big second round of series B, winning, in particular, the opponents at the top of the table. This Sunday, at 4 pm, the team Vanderlei Luxembourg have a big test ahead. Packed by seven games of invincibility, the celestial team face the CRB, third place, with 36 points, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round.

The CRB has a great campaign in the second division. the coach’s team Allan Aal it adds up to ten wins, six draws and four defeats – 60% of success. In case of victory over Raposa, the team from Alagoas can take the lead, as leader Coritiba (39 points) was defeated by Botafogo (1-0), in the middle of the Couto Pereira stadium. Click here and see the Series B table.

Cruzeiro can win at most one position. Raposa is in 14th place, with 24 points, 11 in the G4 – Botafogo opens the group of the top four, with 35 points.

For this Sunday’s game, Luxembourg will count on the return of the midfielder Marinho, recovered from COVID-19. He, however, must start the game on the bench. Other news in the related list are the presences of the right-back Rickelmy and the attacker Victor Fan. They are from the base and trained during the week with the main cast.

formula must be improvised on the right side once more. In attack, Rafael Sobis and Thiago fight for the vacancy of Marcelo Moreno, who performed the Bolivian team for the World Cup qualifiers. opponent With Norberto injured and Cancers without physical conditions,must be improvised on the right side once more. In attack, Rafael Sobis and Thiago fight for the vacancy of, who performed the Bolivian team for the World Cup qualifiers. Without losing for nine games and in third place in Series B, CRB enters the field packed to measure strength with Cruzeiro. In addition to the confidence gained from the latest results, the coach’s team Allan Aal still have reinforcements to face the miners. Midfielders Marth, recovered from injury to the adductor in the right thigh, and Diego Torres, spared in the last two games, as well as striker Pablo Dyego, who was suspended in the last match, are available again for Sunday.

CRB x CRUISE

CRB

Diogo Silva; Reginaldo Lopes, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romo; Marth (Claudinei), Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Jaj, Junior Brando and Pablo Dyego.

Coach: Allan Aal

CRUISE

Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flvio, Adriano and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Dudu (Wellington Nem) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis).

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Reason: 21st round of Series B

Date: Sunday August 29, 2021

Time: 16h

Local: King Pel Stadium, in Macei-AL

referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (FIFA-RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA-RJ) and Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (CBF-RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (CBF-RJ)