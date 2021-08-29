Death Stranding 2? Norman Reedus indicates sequel on the way

Norman Reedus, interpreter of Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, indicated that Death Stranding 2 must happen.

“I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding,” Reedus told reporter Victory Pratini from AdoroCinema, partner site of IGN Brazil. “[O jogo] is in negotiations right now. So… Yay!”, celebrated the actor, in front of the excitement of the journalists present at the roundtable about the 11th season of The Walking Dead.

In Death Stranding, a game created by Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear), Reedus plays the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, through motion capture, facial expressions and voice acting. The open world action-adventure production also features Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Lindsay Wagner and Guillermo del Toro.

It remains to be seen whether the actor was referring to the director’s version of Death Stranding, which will be released in September for PS5. Director’s Cut will feature additional content, including new facilities, weapons and items, as well as the Social Strand System, which will enable competitive mode.

Daryl Dixon vs. Sam Porter Bridges

Comparing his most famous characters, Norman Reedus commented on who would win a marathon: Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead or Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding. After all, the former spent years walking through the zombie apocalypse looking for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and the latter delivers packages in a hostile open-world environment.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. Image: Disclosure

“It would definitely be Sam Porter Bridges. He’s got the suit, the motorcycle… Wait, they both have motorcycles. He’s got that exoskeleton he can race with,” Reedus said. “Daryl is in Georgia, it’s very hot. So he could pass out. Norman, on the other hand, would just take a bus,” he joked.

What do we know about Death Stranding 2

In October 2020, Kojima Productions confirmed that it was working on a new project and was looking for “the best talent in the field” to work at the studio in Tokyo.

Previously, in 2019, Hideo Kojima commented that if he were to make a sequel to Death Stranding, he would like to “start from scratch”, developing a unique storyline with a new gameplay, without necessarily following the facts presented in the first game.

Norman Reedus alongside Hideo Kojima. Image: Disclosure

From what Norman Reedus has commented, he should also get back to playing Sam Porter Bridges. We are in the crowd! For more, check out the review of IGN Brazil about the first Death Stranding.

Before that, Reedus returns to the role of Daryl Dixon in the 11th season of The Walking Dead, which debuts exclusively on Star+ next August 31, when the new Disney streaming service arrives in Brazil.

