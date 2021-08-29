Delta variant has twice the risk of leading to hospitalization, study says – News

People who contract the Delta variant of coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who were infected with the Alfha variant, which was first detected in England last year, a study released on Friday showed.

The study, based on more than 43,000 people with covid-19, most of them unvaccinated in England, compared the risk of hospitalization between those infected with Delta, a strain detected for the first time in India, and with Alpha.

“Our analysis highlights that, in the absence of vaccination, any Delta outbreak will impose a greater health burden than an Alpha epidemic,” said Anne Presanis, a lead author of the study and Cambridge University statistics.

The study was based on cases between March and May during the early stages of Britain’s covid-19 vaccination campaign, so it was not able to assess the extra risk of hospital admission for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases was the largest so far in analyzing covid-19 cases confirmed by virus genome sequencing.

