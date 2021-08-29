Deputy Governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, inaugurates Health Sciences building at FEMA

This Friday, August 27, 2021, the deputy governor of the State of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Health Sciences building of the Educational Foundation of the Municipality of Assis (FEMA). On the occasion, the deputy governor reinforced the state government’s commitment to restructuring higher education in this post-pandemic period, resuming classroom classes and new projects to reduce dropouts in education throughout the state. “FEMA is a clear demonstration of how important it is for a region to have a quality college, with several courses, also in the health area. São Paulo has invested a lot in public health and will require many professionals for us to have a health care system. better health,” says Vice-Governor Rodrigo Garcia.

Arildo Almeida, president of FEMA’s Board of Trustees, says it was an extraordinary event for FEMA and for the city of Assis. “We never imagined that FEMA would reach this gigantic level. I am grateful for the presence of the vice-governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, two state deputies and two state secretaries, as well as the mayor of Assis and other mayors of CIVAP. authorities shows the importance that FEMA has in our region,” celebrates President Arildo.

FEMA’s new Health Sciences building had its cornerstone laid on November 23, 2018 and will serve students and professors of Nursing, Physiotherapy and Medicine courses and other courses that may be integrated into the institution. Equipped with modern laboratories, robots and state-of-the-art equipment acquired by FEMA, the new building was built to offer the best quality of teaching for students, as well as for teachers. There are more than 3 thousand m² of construction, with smaller rooms with capacity for 10 people. Teachers will also have digital whiteboards available in all classrooms.

Professor Eduardo Vella, executive director of FEMA, says that this moment is a great joy and pride. “I am honored to participate in such an important moment for the FEMA community. We are delivering a state-of-the-art building that will further benefit the training of our future doctors, nurses and physiotherapists,” says Vella.

Other state and municipal political authorities were also present at the ceremony, such as the Secretary of Regional Development of the State of São Paulo, Marco Vinholi, the Secretary of State for Agriculture, Itamar Borges, the Mayor of Assis, José Fernandes, the deputy mayor Aref Sabeh, state deputies Mauro Bragato, Ricardo Madalena and Vinícius Camarinha, the Mayor of Assis, Vinícius Simili, as well as other mayors of municipalities that are part of the Intermunicipal Agreement of Vale do Paranapanema (CIVAP) and their mayors and councilors.

Among FEMA’s authorities, the president of the FEMA Board of Trustees, Arildo Almeida, was present, accompanied by other members of the entity. Also there were master professor Gerson José Beneli and professor doctor Alex Poletto, current directors of the Municipal Institute of Higher Education of Assis (IMESA), the executive director of FEMA, master professor Eduardo Augusto Vella Gonçalves, as well as course coordinators, professors, students and employees of the institution.