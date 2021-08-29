Diego Costa is approaching his debut for Galo, but has already suffered injuries. remember

While the Atletico fans live the anticipation for the debut of Diego Costa in the Rooster shirt, the SUPER.FC scrutinized the scorer’s history of physical problems. Over the past ten years, the Spanish-born Brazilian striker has faced the clubs’ medical department 27 times, averaging less than three injuries a year.

Without playing since December 2020, Diego Costa continues to recover in good physical shape, and could make his debut for Galo in this Sunday (29th) match, against Red Bull Bragantino, in the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Throughout his career, the former Furia striker had some more serious problems and required surgeries such as, for example, in the 2011/2012 season, when he tore the cruciate ligament in his knee, in July 2011. Diego Costa stayed for more than six months at Atletico Madrid’s shipyard recovering from injury.

The second biggest “drought” of games for the new striker of Galo due to injuries is until recent. It was in the 2019/2020 season, when Diego Costa spent 94 days in “gravy” due to a herniated disc.

He was operated on in November 2019 and, at the time, he defrauded coach Diego Simeone’s team for 18 matches, including losing duels for the European Champions League.

In the 2019/2020 season, Diego Costa went blank in the Champions League dispute and scored five goals and four assists in the Spanish Championship dispute.

Operation in Belo Horizonte

In addition to the back problem, Diego Costa also went under the knife in 2018 because of a chronic injury to his left foot, which had caused constant pain in the athlete for 12 years.

The surgery to correct the fifth metatarsal bone in the foot of the Spanish team player was even performed in Belo Horizonte, in December 2018, by the current Atlético Rodrigo Lasmar doctor.

The Brazilian’s recovery took 74 days. In the period, the striker was low at Atletico Madrid for 13 games. The injury ended up hampering the performance of the top scorer, who played in just 16 matches for the Spanish Championship that season, scoring just two goals.

Three years earlier, in the 2014/2015 season, when he was playing for Chelsea, the new No. 19 shirt for Galo also suffered a thigh injury that left him out of action for 42 days. The muscle issue caused him to lose seven games for the Blues, from April to May 2015.

few suspensions

On the field, the numbers show that Diego Costa should not be a problem for coach Cuca regarding the disciplinary aspect. In the last ten years, in competitions for Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, the player served a suspension for yellow and red cards 16 times. Since 2011, acting for the clubs, the athlete was sent off with straight red in just three matches.

Diego’s last negative record was in the 2016/2017 season, when he took 10 yellow cards playing for Chelsea, the year of his best performance for the English club, with 20 goals and 8 assists in 35 games for the Premier League.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.